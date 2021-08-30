City of Napa housing division revamps rental housing rehabilitation loan program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the things we were looking at was what amount of rent can we restrict the property to,” Ferrell said. “Increasing the maximum rent charged will assist the program. We’d like to keep it affordable. But we also acknowledge that landlords have had a tough time and an affordable rent could be below what they can afford.”

Landlords who borrow from the program are required to enter into an agreement with the city that ensures the rehabilitated units remain affordable and are leased to low-income households for either 10 or 20 years. The 10-year agreements are another change tied to the updated guidelines; landlords were previously restricted to 20-year agreements.

The updated guidelines note, however, that going with the 10-year option may trigger the requirement to pay prevailing wages under state law, which can increase project costs. (Under state law, affordable projects are only exempt from prevailing wage requirements if at least 40% of the project units are restricted for low-income people for at least 20 years, according to the guidelines.)