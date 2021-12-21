City of Napa hydrant flushing to run through April

Napa residents may have seen what looks like water sloshing out the back of city of Napa trucks and pouring into storm drains this month.

But that’s nothing out of the ordinary: The city is carrying out its annual hydrant flushing program, a form of water system maintenance meant to clean the pipes of various debris, set to run from December through April 2022.

Hydrants in Alta Heights, Browns Valley, parts of downtown Napa, and the Hillcrest and Silverado Highlands will be flushed this winter.

“We flush about one-third of our system each year,” said Joy Eldredge, the city’s deputy utilities director. “So if we take a year off, then it’s going to be four years until that area gets flushed. It’s important we keep up with it every year and that means the entire system is flushed within a three-year period.”

The city is currently flushing areas of downtown Napa, Eldredge said. Residents aren’t likely to see the hydrant flushing downtown because the city is carrying it out early in the morning to avoid disturbing the water pipes during core business hours.

Hydrant flushing can cause discolored water and reduced water pressure in areas where it’s being conducted, though the water is still safe to use, according to the city.

Eldredge said the sight of gallons of water rushing into a storm drain may also raise concerns among residents about water waste during the 2021 drought. But the hydrant flushing program will actually use less water than Napa residents used for irrigation during an average day this summer, according to Eldredge.

The city estimates it will use 8 million gallons of water for hydrant flushing through the whole five-month process, Eldredge said. During the summer, the city’s daily demand was about 18 million gallons of water. Now, during the winter season, that usage has dropped to about 8 million gallons daily.

Modern hydrant flushing also uses about a third of the water that was used a decade ago, Eldredge added. That’s because the city now uses a process known as unidirectional flushing, which involves shooting water through the pipes at a high velocity, eight to 10 feet per second, to scour out particulate matter and sediment that have settled in the pipe system over time.

If the city goes without hydrant flushing, the quality of the city’s water will eventually degrade, Eldredge said. And the flushing process also gives city staff a chance to check on the city’s hydrants and water system for other necessary maintenance.

“It’s important because we put our hands on, and are basically touching hydrants and making sure, hey if there’s a valve not holding or something that’s wrong with it or a valve that’s cracked that we make repairs to that.”

Though the flushed hydrant water flows into storm drains, the chlorine in city water doesn’t end up in the Napa River because the city runs the water through chlorine diffusers — devices containing dechlorination tablets, Eldredge said.

The city didn’t carry out hydrant flushing after the 2014 South Napa Earthquake because city staff was so focused on repairing water line breaks, according to Eldredge. But because a greater amount of the chlorine residual in city water had vanished, staff could tell there was the more particulate matter — which reacts to the chlorine — in the pipes.

“In a way we kind of thought, wow, we have so many breaks, we have to flush after every break, maybe we’re going to meet our needs,” Eldredge said. “And we saw that things were stirred up and basically we ended up with more sediment in the lines, we saw our chlorine residual eaten up.”

