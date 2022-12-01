City of Napa hydrant flushing to start up next week

The city of Napa’s annual hydrant flushing program, intended to clean out the city’s water mains, will be starting up on Monday and run through January 2023. That will explain the sudden appearance of city trucks with water sloshing out the back of them, into storm drains, in certain parts of Napa.

Specific, regularly-updated information on the areas being flushed each day will be available on the city’s website, at: http://www.cityofnapa.org/HydrantFlushing. The city typically flushes about one-third of its water system each year, according to Joy Eldredge, the city’s deputy utilities director.

“Due to the nature of the flushing program, it is difficult to determine the exact day we will flush in each area,” according to a city press release. “For that reason, the Water Division will update the City’s website regularly to provide a map of the region being flushed each day and a map of the region that will be flushed next, to help keep the public up to date on our progress.”

The flushing process involves the city’s Water Division opening up fire hydrants to shoot a large volume of water — about 8 million gallons, in total, during the entire process — through the mains. City staff uses dechlorination tablets to remove chlorine from the water before it goes into the storm drains, and eventually into the Napa River.

Flushing is a necessary part of water system maintenance because it clears out minerals and other materials that have settled in the water system, according to a city press release. The process also allows the city to ensure the fire hydrants are working properly for Napa Fire Department use.

The release notes that the water use will be less than what city water customers use for irrigation during a single summer day.

“To sustain our high water quality, we must continue flushing activities, even during a drought,” the press release says.

Owing to the residue that’s pushed out of the water mains, flushing can cause discolored water. That water is still safe to use, according to the press release, and it will generally clear within a couple of hours.