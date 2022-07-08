City of Napa infrastructure financing plan approved after year-long public process

The city of Napa’s plan to create a special district that will raise millions of dollars for local infrastructure projects over the next 50 years has reached the finish line.

After a year-long process that involved multiple public meetings, the Public Financing Authority of the Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District — which was created by the Napa City Council in July 2021 to develop the district and then manage it in the coming years — voted unanimously to adopt the district on Wednesday.

The meeting also included a “protest hearing,” which is required by law to allow community members a chance to protest the district formation. But no one spoke in opposition to it.

A few public commenters said they showed up at the meeting to oppose the financing district because they initially believed it represented a new tax. But they changed their minds once they learned that wasn’t the case.

That the financing district doesn't represent a new tax has been reiterated at each meeting about the EIFD, said Joseph Dieguez, a consultant from Kosmont Companies, at the Wednesday meeting. The company advised the city on how to create the district.

“The point that we always have to repeat is that this is not a new tax,” he said “Homeowners, business owners, residents, see no change on their tax bill. This is really a mechanism whereby the city is setting aside a portion of future property tax, just within this boundary, setting it aside like a retirement account, a college savings account, just setting money aside to make sure there is funding available for infrastructure.”

The district, once in place, will work by assigning 50% of growth in property taxes within five specific areas to infrastructure projects. The remaining 50% will continue to flow to the city’s general fund budget.

The now-adopted district map covers 837 acres — equivalent to roughly 7% of the city of Napa — where the city’s anticipating future development. That includes downtown Napa, the Jefferson Street corridor, Napa Pipe, the Oxbow neighborhood and a few areas along the Napa River.

Over 50 years, that funding will add up to about $155 million, according to a city estimate.

Those dollars may be used for a wide range of infrastructure-related projects. That includes improvements to parking, sewers, roadways, water systems, the local broadband network, flood control and affordable housing, among other things.

According to the plan, priority projects — identified as such because they’ve been studied and planned for more, according to Dieguez — include improvements to downtown parking, downtown streetscape and beatification enhancements, affordable housing, and city hall and civic center upgrades.

Other priorities — which the city has listed as secondary because they represent more general, broader categories or there's been less planning for them — include traffic calming strategies, climate change adaptation, citywide broadband improvements, flood control, transit-supportive infrastructure and Jefferson Street improvements.

Given that the EIFD represents a consistent revenue stream, it can also be used as leverage for grant funding and bonds.

Councilmember Beth Painter, also a member of the financing authority, said she felt the plan has been thoroughly vetted throughout the past year and that she’s excited to see it move forward.

“We’ve provided comments, those comments have been incorporated, this is setting up a long-term financing tool for the city that is going to be extremely important for public projects, projects like affordable housing and our public parking and so many more plans that are outlined,” Painter said. “The economic benefits are really substantive, incredibly substantive, and those also are outlined in the plan itself.”

Partially through that ability to use the EIFD to acquire outside funding for projects, Dieguez said, the plan will bring a significant community-wide benefit through its lifetime. That includes increased housing production, job creation and hundreds of millions of dollars in a positive net impact on the city’s general fund, according to Dieguez.

He also noted that the project areas recognized as priorities in the financing plan can and likely will change over time. Councilmember Mary Luros, also a member of the financing authority, said the flexibility of the financing plan made her feel very comfortable moving forward with it.

“The plan is meant to be revised and reviewed at least annually by this body, the public financing authority, to the extent more information becomes available on these projects,” Dieguez said. “Priorities can shuffle, things can be rearranged, ranges can be redefined. All those sorts of things are expected to be reevaluated over time.”