City of Napa irrigation restrictions still in effect as 2022 heats up

As a dry and summery spring arrives in Napa, the water restrictions passed by the Napa City Council back in July 2021 might seem like a distant memory to some residents.

But those drought restrictions are very much still in effect, said deputy utilities director Joy Eldredge. Conventional spray irrigation remains banned on all but two days of the week. Residents living in properties at even-numbered street addresses are allowed to water on Mondays and Thursdays, while those living at odd-numbered addresses can only irrigate on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“That allows us to keep a watchful eye out and go out and do patrols and make sure everybody’s aware and following those protocols,” Eldredge said.

Not following the restrictions may eventually lead to a fine, Eldredge said, though the water department will give several warnings before fines come into play.

The department at the moment feels like people need a reset, she said, so residents will be receiving a mailer about the restrictions, and the department will be hanging door tags on homes where the rules are being disobeyed.

“If someone’s truly getting a fine from us, they’ve earned it,” Eldredge said.

For Napa County residents who rely on trucked water, the city’s also currently limiting trucked water from city hydrants to 6,000 gallons per month per parcel, which is restricted to indoor domestic use.

Beyond the old restrictions, however, no new restrictions have come into effect; residents are still allowed to use drip and micro-irrigation systems on all days. Residents may also water by hand, using either a watering can or hose fitted with a shutoff nozzle.

The city is, however, recommends that through May residents water only once a week, given that the days before the summer heat aren’t as long or as consistently hot.

Eldredge said that though some major rain events hit Napa near the end of last year, 2022 so far has been incredibly dry. A major rain storm last October may have washed away some people’s awareness of the drought, she added.

“We are in nearly the same situation we were last year,” Eldredge said. “Even though we started out great in October, our overall recharge and replenishment of our reservoirs this year fizzled, so we have to be very mindful of how we use that water as we go through the rest of this year.”

A little over a week ago, Eldredge said, the city’s State Water Project allocation was dropped to 15% to conserve water in state reservoirs. As a result, the city will only be getting 3,285 acre-feet of water — one acre-foot is equivalent to roughly 325,851 gallons — from that source this year. To fill in the water gap, the city will be looking to turn more toward Lake Hennessey and the Milliken Reservoir for the city’s water needs, she said.

The city’s efforts to cut down community water use by 20% last year when compared to 2020 were successful. According to a water division graph, city residents didn’t manage to use 23% less water than in 2020 from July to December. Eldredge said the city’s water customers used 13,200 acre-feet in total last year, compared to 14,100 used in 2020.

But the drought has been tangibly present across California this year.

“In January, water customers were using right around 8 million gallons a day on average,” Eldredge said. “Right now, since Sunday, we’re now at 11 to 12 million gallons a day. So not everyone is thinking drought in the way this office here is.”

