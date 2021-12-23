City of Napa joins national opioid settlement

The city of Napa has opted into a $26 billion nationwide settlement of claims brought against the three largest opioid distributors and a major manufacturer of the drugs.

The Napa City Council unanimously approved the decision to join the settlement during a closed session of the Dec. 7 council meeting, according to city attorney Michael Barrett, who announced the decision at a council meeting this week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

The settlement will resolve thousands of lawsuits from states and local governments filed against the three pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen — and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson, for the role they’ve played in the opioid epidemic.

About 841,000 people have died from drug overdoses since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 70% of the overdose deaths in 2019 involving an opioid.

The first wave of opioid deaths began with increased prescription of the drugs in the 1990s, according to the CDC. The epidemic has been largely blamed on the pharmaceutical industry for deceptively marketing the drugs.

Overdose deaths have increased further during the pandemic. According to CDC data, about 93,000 people died in 2020, a rise of nearly 30% from 2019.

Public health officials attribute the recent rise in the increased presence of the deadly opioid fentanyl, pandemic-related stressors, and problems in accessing care, according to National Public Radio.

The distributors will pay a maximum of $21 billion over 18 years, and J&J is set to contribute $5 billion over nine years, according to the National Opioid Settlement website.

California stands to receive about $2.34 million if all local governments sign on — the ultimate amount that will actually be paid out is dependent on how many local governments agree to suspend their opioid lawsuits.

Funds could start to flow from the settlement into local and state governments as early as April 2022, according to the website. At least 85% of those funds are required to go toward helping treat the epidemic; pre-approved uses include intervention, education, treatment and recovery services.

“California strongly supports continued investment in combatting the devastation that our communities have suffered because of the opioid epidemic,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a July statement. “The opioid epidemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of Californians. In 2019, California experienced nearly 12,000 opioid-related emergency department visits and more than 3,000 deaths. If approved, this settlement agreement would provide an important investment in opioid treatment and prevention."

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.