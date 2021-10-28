City of Napa kicks off redistricting process

The city of Napa officially kicked off its 2021-2022 redistricting process Tuesday night, holding the first in a series of five public hearings intended to both inform the community about the process and receive community input on how best to draw the new voting districts.

At the end of the months-long process, a new map of the city’s four City Council districts will be approved by the Napa City Council, which is required to happen before April 17, 2022.

Several other Napa jurisdictions — the Napa County Board of Supervisors, The Napa County Office of Education, Napa Valley College, and the Napa Valley Unified School District — are also going through a redistricting process in the coming months based on data from the 2020 Census.

The map selected by the city will determine which of the four City Council seats Napa residents will vote for based on where they live. That includes council seats representing the 1st and 3rd Districts, which will be up for election in 2022. All Napa residents will still be able to vote for the city’s mayoral seat, which will be up for election in 2024.

The redistricting process is reminiscent of the city’s switch to district elections from at-large voting for all council members last year. But the maps approved in that transition — and used in the 2020 City Council elections — were based on 2010 Census numbers. (The city, under threat of a lawsuit, completed the transition to districts through a truncated process that provided protection from the lawsuit.)

With 2020 Census data now available, all jurisdictions with districts are legally required to redistrict and approve new district maps that will remain in place for roughly the next decade.

Elizabeth Stitt, redistricting manager at Redistricting Partners, said the final map should include districts that are contiguous, compact, follow easily identifiable lines, and are of roughly equal size. Because Napa has a population of 79,339, she said, the ideal size for Napa’s districts is 19,835 people per district, though the four zones are allowed to deviate in population by a maximum of 10%.

One reason public input is vital to the process, Stitt said, is that the remapping process is also supposed to maintain "Communities of Interest" — which are communities within the city that share similar policy concerns — within districts.

COI may include tourism areas, school districts, media markets, historical communities, neighborhoods, outdoor recreation areas, and much, much more, Stitt said. But, she said, political party affiliation, incumbents, and political candidates are explicitly prohibited from being used to determine a COI, to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

“It is a group of people, a neighborhood, a community who would benefit from being districted together due to similar policy concerns,” Stitt said. “This is supposed to be a subjective and open-ended definition so as to be as inclusive as possible.”

Stitt said three critical questions to help determine communities of interest include: does the community has a shared culture, characteristics, or bond; is the community geographic in nature and able to be mapped; and what is the community’s relationship with the jurisdiction and how is it affected by city council decisions.

“I usually like to say that if you can articulate that your community is a community of interest than it probably is,” Stitt said.

At the Tuesday meeting, resident Amy Martenson read a letter on behalf of Larry Alexander arguing the city should annex the unincorporated islands — which are surrounded by the city but aren’t considered a part of it — that contain an estimated 2,100 people so they’ll have a chance to participate in the redistricting process. People who live in those islands can't vote in city elections.

City attorney Michael Barrett said the city is has started the process of annexing the islands, but annexation will happen after the redistricting process. At that point, Barrett said, the City Council will have the authority to add the islands to districts.

“It is important for the council to focus first on current city limits, the current population,” Barrett said.

The next four public hearings — all will include maps — are scheduled throughout the next several months, and so are five community workshops. Napa residents may draw district maps or Communities of Interest, or fill out a worksheet to define a COI, on the city’s website.

City Clerk Tiffany Carranza said the city is also looking to figure out a virtual meeting option by either allowing one in-person meeting to have a virtual component or creating a separate meeting specifically for that virtual meeting.

