Local government may not work exactly like it does on the NBC television series “Parks and Recreation,” but it’s not without interesting storylines of its own.
The ranks of the city of Napa’s top staff have been recently bolstered by the addition of three talents who previously worked for Napa County.
Community Development Director Vincent Smith, Finance Director Bret Prebula and, most recently, Deputy City Manager Liz Habkirk, have all transitioned into city roles within the last 12 months.
An eager screenwriter might jump on this development as an opportunity to gin up a fierce rivalry between the two jurisdictions. But City Manager Steve Potter assured the Register there’s no such plot twist at play.
“There’s no active recruitment to go over and recruit people away from the county,” he said last week. “In fact, the city and the county have always worked very well together.”
Potter described each of the three as “top quality candidates” with an impressive mix of private and public sector experience that made them attractive for the roles they now hold. Coming from the county, they have an existing knowledge of what this locality needs as well as established relationships that can serve them well, he added.
The move seemingly wasn’t motivated by pay. “In some cases, the county positions paid more than the city positions that they or others took,” Potter said, although recent approval from the City Council last week did bump Prebula and Smith’s salary range up by 3 percent, along with the rest of the 12-person group that makes up the City Executive Staff.
So, why make the move to the city?
“Sometimes if you want to advance in a career such as public service, you need to be willing to move to another entity in order to take advantage of opportunities that exist,” Potter said. “Sometimes if you want to move up, you have to move out in order to do that.”
Minh Tran, Napa County CEO, agrees that these kinds of moves happen between agencies is not uncommon. “We’re very supportive of county employee growth,” he said.