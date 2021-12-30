City of Napa likely to pursue infrastructure and housing funds with 2022 legislative platform

The city of Napa is working on a legislative platform for 2022 that would better define the city’s priorities to bring in more federal funding to specific areas, such as housing or infrastructure, in the future.

The city’s suggested priority areas include: preserving and enhancing local control and local revenues; housing opportunities for all income levels, including for those experiencing homelessness; pandemic recovery and economic development; investments in infrastructure; and maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment and community.

The list of priority areas was presented to the Napa City Council last week, but the council will vote to approve priority areas at a future meeting. Molly Rattigan, assistant to the city manager, said the list was developed in partnership with consultant Merchant McIntyre & Associates, a federal relations advocacy firm the city’s been working with since October 2020.

“This really serves as the guidance on where the city of Napa is putting its legislative capital, for lack of a better word,” Rattigan said.

Over roughly the past year, the firm has provided federal advocacy and helped the city prepare federal grant applications, Rattigan added. She said that though the firm doesn't provide representation at the state level, the city is actively engaged with the League of California Cities and works closely with its two state representatives, Sen. Bill Dodd and assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

Katie Peterson, a partner at the firm, highlighted two pending federal grants applications resulting from that work: a $75,000 grant to support the Napa Lighted Arts Festival from the National Endowment for the Arts, and a $100,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for firefighter training and health testing.

Peterson added that the firm also worked with Rep. Mike Thompson’s office to earmark $1.8 million for police radios, included in the Fiscal Year 2022 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related agencies bill, which passed in July.

Peterson said the legislative platform needs to focus on specific areas because it is supposed to clarify the city’s priorities to Congress and therefore improve local quality of life.

“The purpose, the primary directive of the legislative platform, is not to solve or advocate for every issue under the sun on behalf of the city,” Peterson said. “It’s very much to establish key official city positions on clearly stated legislative issues.”

The Napa councilmembers broadly agreed that the recommended legislative priorities align with City Council goals.

Councilmember Beth Painter said the specific language of the areas is highly important. Among other suggestions, she recommended the word “safe” be added to the healthy and sustainable environment and community item because the council has stated the importance of promoting pedestrian and bike safety.

Painter also suggested that disaster recovery be added to the pandemic recovery item because the city doesn’t know when the next disaster, beyond the pandemic, is going to strike.

Napa resident Maureen Trippe — an organizer of the local Slow Down Napa movement — said she’d also like to see some consideration for transportation safety in the platform, which could include such measures as traffic calming, speeding, building safe routes to school or other safety-related categories.

Rattigan said the city would still have room to work outside of the legislative platform, if needed, and that needs that go beyond the areas identified in the platform will certainly rise.

“There are always going to be things that come up that are outside of the scope of the legislative platform,” Rattigan said. “Like I said, you can never fully predict what’s going to be proposed. So we will keep our eye on that as well. If there are issues that may not fall within the scope and they need to come back to the council, there’s of course the mechanism to do so if needed.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

