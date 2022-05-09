City of Napa likely won't enact new drought restrictions this year

California’s drought is pervasively sticking around, but the city of Napa will likely make it through 2022 without enacting additional water restrictions on local customers.

Existing drought restrictions — passed by the Napa City Council back in July 2021 — are still in effect, however, and likely won’t be going away any time soon. They include a ban on conventional spray irrigation on all but two days each week and a limit on trucked water from city hydrants to 6,000 gallons per month per parcel. Furthermore, no water is available for interruptible agriculture irrigation customers of the city this year for the first time in 30 years.

That’s according to Joy Eldredge, the city of Napa’s deputy utilities director, who gave a presentation to the Napa City Council about the city’s water supplies last week.

“Don’t forget the drought is still ongoing,” Eldredge said. “I know many people thought in October we were going to move our way out of this, but all along we kind of knew this would be a multi-year recovery and, in fact, it will be. Where we are right now is that it continues to be historically dry not only locally, but regionally and throughout the state.”

In total, the city has access to slightly less than 25,000 acre-feet of water left during the remainder of this year, Eldredge said. One acre-foot is equivalent to roughly 326,000 gallons.

Most of the city’s water supply comes from Lake Hennessey, which, as of April 18, was at 84% capacity or 19,455 acre-feet. The city’s Milliken Reservoir, another local supply, holds 1,400 acre-feet, and was at full capacity on April 18.

The city also typically receives roughly 21,900 acre-feet from the State Water Project — a water storage and delivery system that helps supplement the water needs of California. But Napa’s allocation was dropped by the state to 15% of that, or roughly 3,000 acre-feet, according to Eldredge. That’s considerably better than the 5% allocation the city received last year, she said.

“We’ve had to use Lake Hennessey a little earlier in the season than we predicted, but all in all our supplies will be okay for this year,” Eldredge said.

Much like last year, the city is aiming to cut down water use by 20% from May to October largely through limiting irrigation to preserve water in Lake Hennessey, Eldredge said. If all goes according to plan, Lake Hennessey will be at about 60% capacity — or 18,600 acre-feet — at the end of the year, an improvement on the 55% capacity it reached by the end of last year.

Eldredge estimated that conservation during irrigation season this year will save an additional 1,500 acre-feet of water compared to last year, taking water usage down from last year’s roughly 14,100 acre-feet to about 12,600 acre-feet. Such a reduction will make a difference year-over-year, Eldredge said, as the city waits for a winter to bring consistent storms.

The drought has been bringing increased water use restrictions to jurisdictions across California for roughly the past year, though the state has generally left it up to local jurisdictions to decide what those restrictions are. For instance, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily cut water use by 15% in July 2021 — which hasn’t happened statewide, with the state only conserving about 5.8% — and ordered the state’s water suppliers to intensify their local drought responses in late March. He also recently asked the California State Water Resources Control Board to consider outlawing watering decorative grass at commercial, industrial and institutional buildings, which would save several-hundred acre-feet of water each year.

Northern California water districts have done much more to conserve over the past year compared to those in Southern California, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. And more intense water restrictions are being enacted this year, including a plan to only allow irrigation once a week from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which serves 6 million customers in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

Cutting down on the city of Napa irrigation is the easiest way to make a difference in local water use, according to Eldredge, which is why the city’s limited outdoor spray irrigation to two days a week since July 2021. Additionally, the city’s not allowing residents to irrigate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“We remain at this 2-day per week irrigation,” Eldredge said. “This is how we’re going to meet our goals and be in good shape for the end of the year. So for even-numbered addresses, you’re permitted to irrigate on Mondays and Thursdays. And odd-numbered addresses are permitted on Tuesdays and Fridays. That means nobody should be irrigating on Wednesdays — no one should be irrigating on weekends.”

