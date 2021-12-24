City of Napa local economy in relatively strong position heading into 2022

The city of Napa's local economy remains in relatively good economic standing heading into 2022, after spending much of 2021 rising from the financial downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant could dampen that local recovery, depending on how it plays out.

That’s according to Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economics professor and president of Economic Forensics and Analytics Inc., who gave a presentation about the local economy to the Napa City Council on Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

“For the city of Napa, things look pretty good going into 2022,” Eyler said. “The macro-environment has gotten a little bit more cloudy, but that may not affect the city economy too much.”

Eyler said California employment as of October is about 95% of where it was at before the pandemic began, and is continuing to improve. City of Napa employment, he said, has entirely recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Napa’s local economy has done among the best in California among travel destinations, Eyler said. That’s largely because some major areas of travel historically popular in other cities, like conference activity, haven’t made much of a comeback yet. Napa’s also emerged as an appealing destination for people who want to get out of urban areas, he said.

“Napa has really gotten sort of this perfect, positive storm of recovery where people have wanted to get out of the more urban areas of California,” Eyler said. “… So 2022, at least if you look at a lot of the forecasts out there in tourism, is really a year that’s going to test a lot of mettle in terms of markets with respect to: will those areas that rely on business travelers, if they don’t come back what is that going to mean for those areas and will we see a lot of change. Places like the city of Napa live in these really nice niches that have seemingly already come back.”

Occupancy rates at Napa County hotels and motels have also improved, reaching 71.9% in October, a stark improvement from the 52.9% rate in October 2020 and nearing the 74% rate in October 2019, according to Eyler. (Overnight stays, Eyler said, connect to higher tourism spending compared to people who visit only during the day.)

Napa’s occupancy rate recovery has been greater than that of Sonoma County, Marin County, and San Francisco, Eyler said, all of which had greater occupancy rates than Napa in October 2019 but had lower rates in October 2021.

The rise of COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, Eyler said, may impact Napa’s economy in unexpected ways, mostly in regard to how it impacts tourism.

“One of the big caveats to all of this is how omicron will move through and suppress some of the travel,” Eyler said.

Economists are also closely watching inflation, which has risen considerably this year, Eyler said. Three major areas have driven higher prices for most of 2021: The first is the automobile market, which has suffered from supply chain delays and a lack of semiconductors; the second is the housing market; the third is food and energy prices, according to Eyler.

Economists believe car and housing prices will flatten out a little bit early in 2022, Eyler said, but inflation could become a serious problem if prices continue to rapidly rise for food and energy.

Several other factors in the current economic environment, like a rise in worker wages — especially for lower-paid industries like hospitality — may also have impacts, Eyler said, but it’s difficult to predict how positive or negative those impacts will ultimately be

All in all, Eyler said, the city of Napa is doing better than most similar cities, even in areas that suffered more from the economic downturn.

“We’re seeing most of the industries creeping up toward pre-pandemic levels throughout Napa County,” Eyler said. “And very similar to coming out of the Great Recession, Napa County and the city of Napa are really like flag bearers of recovery. I’m not just saying that because I’m here today. If you look regionally in the North Bay, Marin County is also relatively recovered at this point, but not completely. Whereas the city of Napa and Napa County are really close.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.