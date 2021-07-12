City of Napa looks at drought-related water-trucking restrictions

Amid a reservoir-sapping drought, Napa may reduce the amount of water trucked from its boundaries to rural homes and farms — a move that would hit even as rural users themselves deal with the drought.

For the city, the move is about water conservation.

"We’ve got to be proactive to what we do and make sure we are not letting ourselves get into an extreme situation as we go forward,” city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.

Kevin Bingham of Bingham's Potable Water Delivery in Napa hauls water to rural homes that face such issues as wells drying out and broken pumps. He said the city's proposed water-cutting restrictions would hit some rural residents hard.

"It's going to have a devastating effect," he said on Monday.

Napa wants to step up water conservation. The City Council on July 20 is to consider a number of proposed measures, with ones for its own residents and businesses still to be announced.

But the city last Friday previewed possible cuts for water hauled to destinations outside of city limits, such as homes with subpar or failing wells and vineyards that need extra water. It addressed water-trucking proposals during a Zoom meeting for interested parties.