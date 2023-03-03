The city of Napa made more progress on permitting housing in 2022, approving permits for 468 new housing units last year, including the most very low income units the city has approved in a single year during its current 2015-2023 housing element cycle.

The city’s planning commission on Thursday received a brief update on the element, which serves as its eight-year long-range housing plan. The commission also received an update on the city's general plan, which will bring about new long-term goals and policies intended to guide the city’s overall direction until 2040.

According to a presentation by senior planner Michael Walker, the city's permitted housing units last year include 342 above moderate income units, 24 moderate income units, 38 low income units and 64 very low income units — largely consisting of 54 supportive housing units approved as part of the conversion of the Wine Valley Lodge — as well as 49 accessory dwelling units.

That takes the city up to 1,851 permitted housing units during the 2015-2023 housing element cycle, more than double the 835 total required by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation. (The state assigns housing to regions, then regional authorities, such as the Association of Bay Area Governments, to divide those allocations up to determine the RHNA.)

But, when it comes to specific income categories of housing, the city hasn't entirely met that allocation yet. As of the end of 2022, the city remained 25 units behind its allocation for very low income affordable units, and nine units behind for moderate income units, according to the presentation.

But the city has been making progress on those fronts: compared to previous cycle years, 2022 saw the most very low income units permitted, and the second most overall units — as well as the second most ADUs, low and above moderate units — permitted. The vast majority of units permitted overall during the cycle, 1,393, have been above moderate income.

The city is planning to finalize its new housing element update later this year, Walker said, which is required to identify the city’s capacity for 2,669 new housing units by 2031.

The first draft of that document is currently being reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, according to Walker, and the city is waiting to receive comments from the agency. Then, the city will be able to incorporate those comments and move to adopt the element.

As for the general plan, Walker said the city will be adopting an interim zoning ordinance in the coming months, which he said will be used as a temporary means of implementing the new general plan at that level while work continues on more comprehensive updates.

Those more permanent updates — to the city’s zoning ordinance and city code — are scheduled to begin later this year, according to Walker.

