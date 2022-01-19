City of Napa makes some progress on filling staff vacancies

The city of Napa has had a tough time filling vacant positions over the past year, but things have improved in recent months.

Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz told the Napa City Council on Tuesday the city currently has 76 staff vacancies, a drop from the 92 identified in September 2021 and the 85 the city reported in April 2021.

The city has been trying to refill about 60 positions that were left vacant in fiscal year 2020-21 in response to budgetary concerns around the pandemic, according to Ruiz.

Because of better-than-expected economic results and American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city’s 2021-22 budget contains a goal of filling those vacant positions by June 2022.

The city still hasn’t made too much progress on filling the vacancies for several reasons, according to Ruiz.

For one, hiring has generally been slow for many sectors of the economy. Ruiz has said in the past workers were seemingly thinking about and approaching their work differently than they were prior to the pandemic.

Public hiring also brings its share of challenges in the hectic hiring environment, mostly related to the amount of time — a month or two for the city of Napa — that it takes for a prospect to make it through the process. In that amount of time, a prospective employee may simply decide to take another job.

The city of Napa has been completing recruitments in about 50 days on average, Ruiz said.

Another reason for the city's hiring difficulties is a relatively high number of employee departures. Thirty-seven employees in total left the city last year, according to Ruiz, though fewer employees left in the final quarter of 2021 than in the previous two quarters. Additionally, those 37 departures are considerably less than the 68 the city saw in 2020 and is comparable to the 40 departures in 2019.

The city has also focused on internal promotions to fill positions, but doing so still leaves a staffing hole despite taking up recruitment time, Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the city of Napa in the past has experienced a fairly low vacancy rate, generally under 5%. She said that organizations generally strive to maintain a vacancy rate under 10%, but it might be difficult to do so with the impacts of the current hiring environment.

