City of Napa makes some progress on filling vacant positions despite turbulent labor market

The city of Napa has been slowly filling a staffing hole that’s persisted throughout the pandemic.

Despite steady progress on hiring, the city still has 57 vacancies as of the end of March, according to a presentation to the Napa City Council on Tuesday. But that’s a considerable improvement from the 85 identified in April last year, or the 92 vacancies in September 2021.

Employers across the country have had a tough time searching for workers for roughly the past year. Job openings in recent months have remained near record levels, according to reporting from the New York Times. U.S. Department of Labor data also indicates that workers who’d stayed out of the workforce earlier in the pandemic have been returning. The unemployment rate in Napa County fell to 3.2% last month, and the number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 38.4% compared to a year ago, according to previous Register reporting.

The city of Napa — and other cities in Napa County — have been battling through the tough hiring environment, according to Human Resources director Heather Ruiz. That coincided with a plan in the current budget year to hire for 60 positions that were previously kept vacant at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in preparation for an expected financial downturn.

“The labor market is just in flux right now,” Ruiz said at the meeting. “I’ve been in public sector recruitment for over 20 years, and this is the strangest job market I’ve seen. Everyone is experiencing it.”

Even though the city has steadily recruited new people, the number of vacancies has varied — and occasionally increased — because of retirements and the loss of staff to job openings elsewhere, according to Ruiz. That’s essentially still continuing, she said. Though the reports lists that employee turnover decreased significantly to only three in the first three months of the year, 10 employees have either left the city or given notice that they will leave in April, Ruiz said.

“The best way I can describe it is it’s just a lot of churn,” Ruiz said at the Tuesday meeting. “On a whole across the city we’re getting good quality lists, but we’re also losing people. So we are part of that churn. Other agencies are benefitting from our loss just as we’re benefiting from theirs.”

Ruiz added that city is anticipating unfreezing some vacancies in the budgeting process for the next fiscal year. The city currently has 17 frozen vacant positions, she said, which means the city’s vacancy count including those potions is 74. The city is also looking initiatives to help retain employees and reduce turnover, and part of that effort is being informed by a citywide engagement survey that was carried out this month, Ruiz said.

Other Napa County cities have faced similar staffing difficulties throughout the pandemic. Calistoga, for example, recently made a move to ramp up hiring efforts in the hopes of smoothing city operations amid increasing demand for services, The Calistoga City Council early this month approved that proposal, to fill eight positions, at the recommendation of city manager Laura Snideman, according to reporting from The Weekly Calistogan.

“Taking a vacation hasn’t really been too much of an option. It does frighten me a little bit. I don’t want burnout,” Snideman said, according to the Calistogan. “I want to make sure we have a smoothly functioning internal operation, particularly around our budget.”

The Calistoga effort will include two new positions and six reclassified and currently vacant positions.

“We’ve known for a very long time that we are understaffed,” said Calistoga councilmember Lisa Gift at the meeting. “We (as a council) can sit and make decisions all we want but if we don’t have the staff to complete the projects, are we really even doing what our constituents want.”

Julie Baldia, deputy director of Human Resources in Yountville, said the town had about eight positions that were really hard to fill from March 2021 to the end of last year. People would still apply to the positions and go through the entire hiring process, she said, but finding enough applicants to get to the end of that process was a huge challenge.

Yountville is currently having difficulty hiring part-time seasonal employees, she said, but is okay in regard to full-time staffing.

“People just aren’t applying as they were,” Baldia said. “Right now we’re okay, but getting to this point was a real struggle and challenge, it took longer than it has historically taken to fill these positions.”

Angela Cotton, St. Helena's human resources manager, said the city has also had a problem of not having enough applicants.

“Our biggest issue is our recruitments remaining competitive in a market where we’re not seeing a lot of applicants,” Cotton said. “It’s just really a tough market right now. Whenever we post a recruitment it’s one or two applications. We’re lucky to get five.”

Cotton said she hasn’t seen a big shift recently with people leaving the city for work elsewhere, but it takes an incredibly long time to fill positions when someone does leave. Sometimes people leave because there isn’t room for advancement, she said, but the city’s generally done a good job at retaining employees.

Some jobs, such as operator positions at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, have been especially difficult to fill, she said.

“I’ve been with the city for a year and those positions were posted when I first started and they’re still not filled,” Cotton said.

We’re such a small city, so there may not be room for advancement because of the longevity of employees in those positions,” Cotton said. It’s just that we do have a vacancy it takes forever to fill. But I think we’ve been pretty good as far as retaining employees goes.”

