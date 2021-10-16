City of Napa may soon allow adult-use retail sales of cannabis products

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doing so would allow the current cannabis retailers and applicants a chance to stabilize financially, according to the letter. The moratorium would also give the city time to decide how and if to place a limit on the number of storefront dispensaries allowed in the city, the letter says.

“The last two years have been hard on all businesses in Napa and ours are no different,” says the letter. “We are currently doing all we can to increase sales and become financially sustainable.”

The coalition letter goes on to say that a cap on the number of retail dispensaries could further allow the businesses to become financially stable and sustainable because “the amount of cannabis sales in the City will be split between the dispensaries.”

Additionally, the letter says allowing for adult-use cannabis sales will boost the city’s economic development, increase tourism, allow for safe access to the drug and increase the city’s tax base. Currently, many community members and tourists drive out of town to buy cannibals, order it from out-of-town delivery companies or turn to the unregulated illegal market, the letter says.