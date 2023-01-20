City of Napa may use Motel 6 property for homeless housing if state funding comes through

Should the city of Napa receive a $15 million California grant to transition homeless residents out of encampments and into supportive housing, the city is planning to lease the Motel 6 on Solano Avenue for that purpose.

Amid calls from community members and business owners to not move forward with the lease, the Napa City Council unanimously approved the $15 million grant application to California’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program on Tuesday, though councilmembers noted they weren’t voting to approve the Motel 6 project, and that it would need to come back before them should the city receive the funding.

Rattigan noted that homeless residents were housed at Motel 6 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and part of the hotel is currently being used for COVID-19 respite for those who don't have another place to shelter or quarantine.

That grant funding would pay for a roughly $6 million, three-year lease of the property, said Molly Rattigan, the city’s point person on homelessness, at the Tuesday meeting. It would be matched with a comprehensive staffing plan — which ensures there’s two staff members on site at all times — that mirrors what’s available at the city’s south Napa shelter. The proposal also includes two security guards, Rattigan said.

Should the city receive that funding, the city would need to prioritize closing down encampments on state property, such as property owned by the California Department of Transportation like areas along Highway 29, according to Rattigan. The city’s application also prioritizes areas around the Napa River, Napa’s various creeks and Kennedy Park.

“It is really only with increased shelter capacity that we're really going to be able as a city to effectively address unsheltered encampments,” Rattigan said.

The goal of the program would be to serve 120 individuals over the course of the program, Rattigan said, with about 65 residents on site to fill 66 rooms at any one time.

The anticipated award announcements are April 30 this year, and anticipated project implementation would begin in June 2023, according to the staff presentation.

The growing number of homeless people living in encampments across California remains an issue the state — and the city of Napa — are attempting to solve by providing housing and supportive services that, in theory, will give them the support they need to enter back into the systems and flow of greater society.

But another reason why cities need spaces for homeless individuals is there’s a legal restriction — through a 2018 ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the Martin v. Boise case — on clearing encampments unless they can offer an alternative shelter.

“The state of California and HUD operate off of a Housing First model, and the thought is that you get someone into shelter or into housing, and then you open up the ability to work on the other underlying issues that might cause the unsheltered homelessness,” Rattigan said at the meeting. “So that could be use of drugs, that could be mental health issues, that could be connecting them with income, with jobs, with housing support services and really, truly providing the wrap-around support to keep someone stably housed and a productive member of our community.”

The proposal met with significant resistance from some business owners and Napans who live near the Motel 6, with some noting that people weren't comfortable at businesses in the area already.

Mark Van Gorder, a former Napa council member, said he wasn’t happy to see “the continued encroachment of” homeless encampments.

But he also said he’s talked with some of Napa’s unhoused people, and it’s hard to hear their stories.

“They’re young people, a lot of them,” Van Gorder said. “They’re not all drug addicted, they’re not all alcoholics, and then a lot of them don’t even necessarily have mental problems. They’re just going through tough times. So I don’t want to sound like we need to get rid of the homeless people.”

Van Gorder concluded that he was hoping homeless services locations could be moved further away from schools.

The councilmembers, for the most part, said they supported the application, but they sympathized with the business owners.

Councilmember Mary Luros said she agreed the current situation was untenable, but ultimately she'd rather have people off the street and getting services.

"We can't as a city afford to get 120 people off the streets without help from the state, we just can't," Luros said.