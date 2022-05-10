City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

Construction vehicles have rumbled into the city of Napa’s Kennedy Park homeless encampment at 7:30 a.m. each weekday for roughly the past week to clear what the city has defined as fire and safety hazards, including the built-up wooden structures some homeless residents have been living in for years.

The cleanup, which is being carried out by a contractor — Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc. — resembles a few that happened last year but on a larger scale. The previous cleanups at the park were focused on removing excess trash and fire risks, including propane tanks, used batteries and tires, and didn’t do anything to disrupt dwellings. They also took place over a shorter period of time — the current cleanup will run through the end of this week.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point-person on homelessness, said the current cleanup is primarily focused on removing the encampment’s more developed structures using excavators and bulldozers, though the contractor is also removing trash, firewood, fire pits and other combustible material as well. The Kennedy Park encampment is Napa’s largest, and city staff members estimate it’s existed for about a decade.

So far, Rattigan said, at least 12 structures have been removed and several other minor buildings have been taken down or modified to comply with the city’s new rules. The city’s filled up twenty 20-yard dumpsters with material. Over 200 household batteries have also been removed from the encampment, Rattigan said, along with over two dozen propane tanks.

“The way we explain what is allowed is tents, tarps, and canopies secured by poles (metal preferably — but if currently secured by wood poles, we are allowing time to change out.),” Rattigan wrote in an email. “Structures that have walls made of pallets, wood framing, fencing, building materials, or present fire or safety hazards are the priority for removal.”

Several residents of the encampment said last week that they felt overwhelmed by the cleanup. A few expressed frustration with various requirements that the city was now asking them to abide by, though they said they didn’t blame the city workers for doing their job.

One resident who requested not to be named said the cleanup was “kind of devastating” to see — that it made her think about how she was going to survive — though she also said she recognized the need to cut down on fire risk.

Another resident who didn’t want to be named said the city’s basically run homeless residents out of previous major encampments — such as The Bowl last November — and is now enforcing rules on those in Kennedy Park.

Philip Trood, a longtime resident of the encampment, said he felt like the city didn’t know what they’re doing at the encampment, and that what was allowed and what wasn’t allowed seemed to change “minute by minute.”

“It’s just like I’m a fire hazard,” Trood said.

Rattigan noted that the city’s thankful most of the residents have voluntarily complied with the city’s new requirements.

A sheet of paper given to residents of the encampment states that the city would be removing a series of items deemed to present fire or safety hazards unless first removed by the owner. That list includes unlawful buildings, generators, firewood, flammable fuels, lumber, wood or plastic pallets, electrical wiring, fencing material and more.

Rattigan said the city worked with residents to figure out compromises on some of the items. For instance, the city’s allowing each camp site to have one five pound propane tank as a temporary accommodation. The city’s also allowing the use of wood pallets to elevate a single tent from the ground, a single animal pen no more than 8 feet in diameter, and for dogs to be under voice — and not leash — control in the undeveloped areas of Kennedy Park.

Rattigan said Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — has offered residents tents, sleeping bags, tarps, camping stoves and storage bins, all of which comply with the city’s rules. Additionally, she said, Abode staff members have been providing private storage units for residents who need extra storage. Five residents so far have taken up Abode on the offer for storage, she said. And shelter space is available for any residents who want it.

“No one needs to leave Kennedy Park, but they do need to comply with the City’s policy,” Rattigan said in the email.

Rattigan has previously said that about 8% to 10% of all incidents the Napa Fire Department responds to involve homelessness in some respect — about 800 incidents a year, which averages out to about one or two each day — and the same goes for about 5% of calls responded to by the Napa Police Department.

Data isn’t yet available for Napa County’s 2022 one-day Point-In-Time count of homeless residents. The most recent data is from the 2020 count, which found 464 homeless residents living in Napa.

