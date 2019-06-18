Napa County and the City of Napa, along with seven other counties and cities, announced Tuesday that they and PG&E have accepted a mediator’s proposal of $415 million to resolve the collective cities’ and counties’ North Bay Fires claims.
The Mediator’s proposal is for local government plaintiffs only, and does not affect the claims of any residents, individuals, or businesses against PG&E. The collective amount of $415 million will be allocated among each of the nine public entities in an allocation process yet to be completed, said a joint city-county news release.
The payment is to be incorporated in PG&E’s Chapter 11 plan of reorganization and is subject to confirmation by the Bankruptcy Court. The settlement is part of a total settlement of $1 billion PG&E proposes to pay to local government entities, subject to court approval of the plan of reorganization.
The public entities will not receive any of the settlement funds until PG&E’s plan of reorganization is approved and PG&E exits bankruptcy, at which time any approved claims of other wildfire claimants, including Napa residents, would also be provided for under the plan of reorganization.
Mediator Judge Jay Gandhi (Ret.) presided over several days of in-person mediation sessions held in San Francisco, California. Participants in the mediation included 14 public entities with various claims from the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 North Bay Fires, and the 2018 Camp Fire. Judge Gandhi’s global proposals included a total payment of $1 billion to be made pursuant to PG&E’s confirmed plan of reorganization. PG&E and all 14 public entities accepted the proposals, according to the joint news release
"Our primary concern in this legal matter has been to recover local public losses as a result 2017 wildfires,” said Ryan Gregory, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. “This agreement, if approved, will allow Napa County to make necessary repairs to damaged County infrastructure and recover the County’s financial losses as a result of the fires.”
“The City is pleased that PG&E has agreed to this settlement, and that taxpayers will not bear the burden of the City’s fire-related expenses and losses,” said Napa City Manager Steve Potter. “The City will continue to serve, and support recovery for, the individuals, families and businesses devastated by the North Bay Fires.”
The County and the City are represented, respectively, by County Counsel Jeffrey Brax and Assistant City Attorney David C. Jones, and by outside counsel Scott Summy, John Fiske, and Britt Strottman of Baron & Budd.
