Tax incentives aside, American consumers also have fewer overall options for electric vehicle models compared with other developed countries. China tops the list of nations with the most models available as of this year.
Americans have fewer than one-third of the electric vehicle model choices consumers in China have access to, according to an April report from the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
It's well established that Americans love their large trucks and SUVs. Despite common stereotypes of electric vehicles being a small Prius-like sedan, most battery-electric models available worldwide are actually large vehicles. America's slim selection of EV models may have more to do with the luxury nature of the vehicles produced.
The average cost for an electric vehicle in China is under $10,000, compared to $30,000 in the U.S. and Europe. According to IEA, manufacturers in the West, like Tesla, have focused on luxury models in their electric lines. More affordable mass-market models are only now starting to become more widely available.
The U.S. also lags behind the adoption of plug-in hybrid models, which represent 28% of vehicles globally but 19% in the U.S. Production of plug-in hybrids is also growing faster than battery-powered vehicles worldwide—while the inverse is true in the U.S.
Research has shown Americans worry about the availability of charging stations for driving long distances. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), like the tax credit-qualifying Ford Escape Hybrid, allow drivers to travel distances of around 15 to 30 miles on battery power before tapping into the gas tank for longer trips. PHEV proponents argue they do the job for most people who aren't commuting great distances daily. Only 6 out of 32 models eligible for the tax credit are plug-in hybrids.
The good news is more models could become eligible for the tax credit in the coming years as other components of the Inflation Reduction Act play out. For example, major automakers have announced an estimated $52 billion in investments in North American EV supply chains since the bill became law, according to the IEA. The law also includes billions of dollars for building the nation's charging station infrastructure along critical roadways in the coming years.
Read on to see which automakers and vehicle models qualify for these tax credits.
Cadillac
- LYRIQ (2023-2024)
--- MSRP: $61,795 - $63,795
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
Chevrolet
- Blazer (2024)
--- MSRP: $35,100 - $45,700
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Bolt (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $26,500 - $29,700
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Bolt EUV (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $27,800 - $32,300
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Equinox (2024)
--- MSRP: Starting around $30,000
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Silverado (2024)
--- MSRP: $41,795 - $106,895
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
Chrysler
- Pacifica PHEV (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $37,270 - $60,345
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
Ford
- E-Transit (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $53,790 - $58,970
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
- Escape Plug-in Hybrid (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $35,455 - $40,700
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
- F-150 Lightning (Available in standard or extended range battery) (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $55,974 - $96,874
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Mustang Mach-E (Available in standard or extended range battery) (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $45,995 - $63,995
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
Jeep
- Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $59,865 - $77,075
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
- Wrangler PHEV 4xe (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $54,735 - $62,620
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
Lincoln
- Aviator Grand Touring (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: $69,190 - $89,280
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Corsair Grand Touring (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: 53385
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
Rivian
- R1S (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting around $78,000
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
- R1T (2023)
--- MSRP: $67,500 - $73,000
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
Tesla
- Model 3 Performance (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $54,380
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $43,380
--- Eligible for $3,750 in credits
- Model Y All-Wheel Drive (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $51,380
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $54,380
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- Model Y Performance (2022-2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $58,380
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
Volkswagen
- ID.4 AWD PRO (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $49,090
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 AWD PRO S (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $54,090
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 AWD PRO S PLUS (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $56,540
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 PRO (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $45,290
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 PRO S (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $50,290
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 PRO S PLUS (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $52,740
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 S (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $45,290
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
- ID.4 STANDARD (2023)
--- MSRP: Starting at $40,290
--- Eligible for $7,500 in credits
