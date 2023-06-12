Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Landscapers and gardeners working in the city of Napa may be eligible for rebates to help them buy electric leaf blowers ahead of California’s upcoming ban on gasoline-fueled versions of the devices.

The city is using $85,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help landscapers cover the cost of battery-powered blowers by offering rebates up to $1,000 on qualifying purchases, according to the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center.

Applications will be accepted starting June 19, and the program will continue while funds are available.

The program is intended to help landscapers meet California’s environmental mandate that will require only battery-driven leaf blowers to be sold, starting in 2024.

Napa’s program aims to offset not only the cost of a new commercial-grade leaf blower, but also the accessories that would come with it, the Solano-Napa agency said in a news release. Together, blower and accessories costs are often several thousand dollars. With at least $1,000 in qualifying purchases, landscapers will be able to receive the full rebate.

The city is partnering with Napa Climate NOW! and the Solano-Napa SBDC to offer the rebate, with an application form available at solanonapasbdc.org. That application also lists some of the blowers and accessories that qualify for the program.

Landscapers can apply online for the rebate once they have purchased their qualified leaf blower and accessories. Applicants are required to upload their receipts, which must be dated on or after Nov. 1, 2022.

To qualify for this rebate, landscapers and gardeners must provide services in the city of Napa and have a current city business license. Business owners must also attest that their business and services were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit solanonapasbdc.org/napa-leaf-blower-rebate

For questions and assistance in English or in Spanish, contact Evert Fernandez, business adviser for the Solano-Napa SBDC, at evert707@gmail.com or send a text message to 707-480-3213.

The Napa rebate campaign also relies on funding provided by the state through the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, or CORE. Visit the following Napa businesses to utilize additional savings: Aloha Saw and Mower, Horizon, and Napa Power Equipment.

