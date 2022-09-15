City of Napa opens grant application period for $1.15 million Community Recovery Bank

The city of Napa’s Community Recovery Bank, funded by $1.15 million from the federal American Rescue Act Plan, is now open for grant applications, the city announced Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The stated purpose of the bank is to assist community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting programs, organizations and activities that benefit city residents and small businesses. As such, grant awards will be prioritized for applications that will help local populations most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a city news release. Awards will also reflect community survey results that found Napans are interested in programs that support housing assistance, homeless services, local businesses and child care.

To be eligible, applicants need to serve Napa city residents or businesses and be in good standing with the law. Grants are available at a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $350,000, according to the announcement.

“Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits that are corporations, associations, agencies, or faith-based organizations with a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit status under the Internal Revenue Service Code, as well as for-profit small businesses that meet additional eligibility requirements,” the news release says.

The application window for the recovery bank is open through Oct. 15.