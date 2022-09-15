 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Napa opens grant application period for $1.15 million Community Recovery Bank

  • Updated
  • 0
City Hall

Napa City Hall.

 Nick Otto, Register

The city of Napa’s Community Recovery Bank, funded by $1.15 million from the federal American Rescue Act Plan, is now open for grant applications, the city announced Thursday.

The stated purpose of the bank is to assist community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting programs, organizations and activities that benefit city residents and small businesses. As such, grant awards will be prioritized for applications that will help local populations most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a city news release. Awards will also reflect community survey results that found Napans are interested in programs that support housing assistance, homeless services, local businesses and child care.

People are also reading…

To be eligible, applicants need to serve Napa city residents or businesses and be in good standing with the law. Grants are available at a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $350,000, according to the announcement.

“Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits that are corporations, associations, agencies, or faith-based organizations with a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit status under the Internal Revenue Service Code, as well as for-profit small businesses that meet additional eligibility requirements,” the news release says.

The application window for the recovery bank is open through Oct. 15.

Take a stroll past 10 artworks adorning Napa's open-air gallery in the downtown area and the Oxbow district.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News