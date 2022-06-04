City of Napa outlines current traffic safety efforts following May 19 pedestrian-vehicle death

The city of Napa issued a press release Friday that outlines what it’s doing to improve local traffic safety while also briefly responding to the death of a 78-year-old man who was hit by a truck at the intersection of Jefferson and Oak streets on May 19.

The press release says the city is “saddened by the tragic loss of life.” Then it pivots to outlining the importance of allowing the Napa Police Department Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team “the space and time they need to thoroughly investigate the incident.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is a group of highly trained professionals who go to extensive lengths to look at every aspect of an incident before making determinations related to fault and cause,” the press release says. “These investigations take time to be done correctly so we ask the community for their patience until this work is completed.”

The press release also notes that the city is “committed to continuing to address traffic safety issues,” and is working to improve traffic in several ways. That includes the Local Roadway Safety Plan — a sort of foundational, data-based traffic document intended to outline what traffic issues the city needs to focus on when it comes to traffic safety projects — which has received over 500 community comments and will be completed this summer, the press release says. That plan is set to include a “Vision Zero Policy Framework,” which is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, according to the press release.

The city’s also improving traffic, according to the press release, through signal upgrades on major corridors, improving the Napa Valley Vine Trail and through a plan to bring back red-light camera enforcement, And, starting this summer, the city’s going to be holding community workshops focused on traffic calming as part of an effort to update its traffic calming program.

“Our continued partnership with the community is key in improving traffic safety in Napa, which is of the utmost importance to the City of Napa,” says the press release.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.