City of Napa Parks and Recreation Department cuts down on water in response to 2021 drought

The parks department is conserving water by cutting down on spray irrigation by one third at the vast majority of parks, from three days to two, said Gittings. That irrigation cutback should sound familiar to city residents, who were placed under a mandatory two-day-a-week limit on outdoor spray irrigation last month. (The Napa Valley Unified School District is also adhering to those limitations at school sites in the city — and similar restrictions for schools located in American Canyon — according to NVUSD spokesperson Stacy Rollo.)

But the parks department is thinking about water conservation all the time, Gittings said, and works closely with the city’s utilities department. Regardless of water restrictions, the parks department carries out irrigation audits at least annually, he said, and looks to fix leaks and replace poorly performing or damaged sprinkler heads. The department has also converted several of its spray irrigation systems to drip irrigation, which remains unrestricted by the city.

“We spent even more time this year doing those adjustments and just double, triple checking that our stuff is working as well as it can,” Gittings said. “It’s a mechanical system and things break.”