City of Napa pauses talk of layoffs, concessions after union outcry

In a statement published before Thursday's conference, Local 1021 again questioned Napa's forecasts of deepening shortfalls, which the city has estimated will reach $20 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins in July. Furthermore, the union argued that city spending is nearly $20 million below its projects with a month left in this fiscal year.

SEIU members called on Napa to avoid layoffs by drawing on reserves it estimated at $18.6 million for its general fund and $32 million spread across various special-purpose funds. They also repeated a call for greater transparency about Napa's financial forecasts, and asked city leaders to delay the passage of a new budget from June to October to allow a more detailed picture of COVID-19's economic effects to emerge.

“We need the revised estimated expenditures that we have asked for weeks on end to have transparency, to have a dialogue, to get a real gasp of what the city's financial position is,” said Kendra Bruno, a city waste diversion specialist and Local 1021 member. “This is not a game to us; this is about protecting the community and the level of services we provide.”