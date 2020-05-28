City of Napa pauses talk of layoffs, concessions after union outcry

A proposal by the city of Napa to eliminate 70 jobs amid plunging revenue during the coronavirus pandemic is off the table for now.
City officials have halted discussions of job cuts and other economy measures they have said are needed in the face of rapidly shrinking hotel tax and other revenue, according to members of NEA-SEIU Local 1021, one of six unions representing Napa city workers.
The union – which has rallied vigorously against the layoff and job eliminations and called on Napa to instead use its cash reserves to weather the storm – announced the detente during an online news conference Thursday afternoon. City spokesperson Jaina French confirmed the move later in the day.
Napa's budget proposal, presented to the City Council on May 5, recommended laying off 39 city employees – 26 of them members of the local Service Employees International Union chapter – while leaving 31 vacancies unfilled. As part of the scale-down, the city would disband its Parks and Recreation department, lay off 16 of its workers and reassign its duties to the Public Works and Community Development agencies.
In a statement published before Thursday's conference, Local 1021 again questioned Napa's forecasts of deepening shortfalls, which the city has estimated will reach $20 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins in July. Furthermore, the union argued that city spending is nearly $20 million below its projects with a month left in this fiscal year.
SEIU members called on Napa to avoid layoffs by drawing on reserves it estimated at $18.6 million for its general fund and $32 million spread across various special-purpose funds. They also repeated a call for greater transparency about Napa's financial forecasts, and asked city leaders to delay the passage of a new budget from June to October to allow a more detailed picture of COVID-19's economic effects to emerge.
“We need the revised estimated expenditures that we have asked for weeks on end to have transparency, to have a dialogue, to get a real gasp of what the city's financial position is,” said Kendra Bruno, a city waste diversion specialist and Local 1021 member. “This is not a game to us; this is about protecting the community and the level of services we provide.”
Napa has not yet announced a schedule for future meetings with union leaders, French said after the SEIU conference, which was conducted online on Zoom due to state and county physical distancing rules during the coronavirus emergency.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
