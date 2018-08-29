An eight-year legal tug of war between Napa and two developers over an unbuilt park east of Tulocay Cemetery will end with the city paying the homebuilders $2.5 million.
The July 30 settlement with Joe Rossi and Jeff Moore ends a lawsuit their company filed over two acres of disputed parkland on a former landfill near the Hidden Glen housing development off in east Napa.
The settlement was reached during a jury trial over Rossi and Moore’s claims the city had backed out of a promise to build a park to serve Hidden Glen homeowners. The trial had begun July 12 in Napa County Superior Court and continued for two weeks before the two sides reached their agreement, which was approved by the City Council.
In addition to paying Hidden Glen Partners, Napa accepts its obligation to build a park near the 36-lot subdivision off Coombsville Road – although the agreement does not set a deadline for its opening or require the city to install irrigated lawns the builders have long sought in order to remove what they called an eyesore depriving them of potential home sales.
Napa’s payment will include attorney fees for Hidden Glen Partners and is due by Oct. 23, the day Judge Victoria Wood is slated to dismiss the suit, according to court documents.
The money will be drawn from a city risk management fund and not from Napa’s general fund, according to City Attorney Michael Barrett.
While the agreement commits Napa to building a park to serve Hidden Glen residents, it does not require the city to endow it with domestic grasses or an irrigation system, both Barrett and the developers’ Walnut Creek-based attorney Rick Bowles confirmed. That condition fell by the wayside in an earlier court case that ruled Hidden Glen’s statute of limitations had expired to make that claim, Bowles said Tuesday.
Plans for a park near Coombsville Road date to 2001, when Hidden Glen’s former owners struck a deal for Napa to create recreation space near the housing site. The agreement called on the city to use clay, plastic, soil and turf to cap the park site, where Napa Garbage Service had run a landfill from 1916 to 1948, burying some waste products and burning others. (After the city leased the dump in later years, it became the resting place for park trimmings and debris collected by street sweepers.)
The presence of decades-old refuse had long derailed plans to develop the surrounding property for housing. After Napa approved an earlier version of Hidden Glen in 1987, the original owner struggled to find ways to fully seal the dump to prevent runoff pollution, and eventually abandoned the project.
Steep terrain at the retired landfill, and difficulties gaining access for construction vehicles and disabled visitors, slowed progress toward a park design, court records indicated.
The city park plan that finally emerged in 2008 drew scorn from builders Moore and Rossi, who had acquired Hidden Glen in 2005 and argued that the agreement required an irrigated lawn over the former dump. Napa instead opted for a light-use park with native grasses and no watering, which the developers said presented an unkempt appearance that bogged down sales and property values at the subdivision.
Hidden Glen Partners sued in 2010 over the city’s refusal to irrigate the park grounds. Four years later, Napa won an $869,000 judgment in county court, only to see that decision reversed on appeal. The state Supreme Court’s refusal in January 2017 to undo that appeal allowed Moore and Rossi to take their case back to the courtroom and seek damages resulting from the delays in building the park.