City of Napa permanent parklet program likely to be in place later this year

Napa residents might have noticed the canopies and looming white tents that adorned some of the city of Napa’s parklets come down in recent weeks.

That’s because, as of April 1, the city’s no longer allowing such coverings. But fans of the city’s parklets — outdoor dining areas built over the city’s curbside parking spaces — should have no reason to fear that the city’s going to remove any parklets in the near future. Indeed, the city’s currently working to keep the parklets around under a permanent program.

Businesses will, however, need to pay city permit fees to essentially lease parking spaces, which could make maintaining a parklet less appealing for businesses that have operated those spaces without fees for nearly two years.

Napa’s parklets currently operate under a temporary program that started up in July 2020. That program was part of a city effort to help Napa’s downtown businesses stay afloat by serving outdoor diners and wine tasters during California’s early-pandemic public health ban on indoor dining.

In total, the city gave out 19 parklet permits at the time; 18 of those parklets still stand. The city also took separate action to close off a stretch of Main Street, between Second and Third streets, in August 2020, said senior city planner Michael Walker.

All in all, the parklet program has been highly successful, said Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association.

“They’ve been wildly successful, in a nutshell, and successful on levels we didn’t expect,” Smith said. “They allowed businesses to continue with operations when they couldn’t have otherwise.”

Smith said the biggest concern of Napa’s restaurant owners early in the pandemic was how they could afford to keep their staff. Parklets, by allowing businesses to stay open, helped with that, he said.

An unintended positive consequence of the program was the liveliness outdoor dining brought to downtown Napa, Smith said. Now that indoor dining is allowed, parklets have also given the businesses additional capacity, he said, and those businesses have managed to regularly serve to that capacity because of how busy downtown Napa has been.

“The combination of the parklets, the outdoor dining and the outdoor tasting experience add a vitality to downtown Napa that, even in the middle of the week, creates energy,” Smith said.

Seeing the success of the program, the Napa City Council began discussing the possibility of a permanent program at a meeting back in November 2021. Several councilmembers said at the time it was important to extend the temporary program’s expiration date beyond Feb. 28. And the temporary program was extended by the city back in February because the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing and so the city would have enough time to develop the permanent program.

Another result of that action was halting the authorization of tent coverings by April 1. The resolution passed by council states that the justification for permitting enclosed parklets was because restaurants were banned from operating indoors, which was no longer a problem. Additionally, all the councilmembers said at the November meeting that they didn’t like the enclosures, both for aesthetic reasons and out of a concern they could create safety hazards.

Vin Smith, the city’s community development director, said most businesses complied with the deadline to take their tents down, but some didn’t. No code enforcement actions have been taken against those not in compliance, Smith said, and the city’s currently talking with businesses that didn’t comply.

The temporary program will last through August, and the city is aiming to launch the permanent program early that month so businesses have time to apply, said Walker. But the council still needs to approve the permanent program. Walker said city staff will be giving the council an update on where they are in the process of creating the ordinance at a May 3 meeting, and a fee structure will likely go to the council in June.

The city is developing an all-inclusive ordinance for the fee process, Walker said, which would serve as both a permit for the use of the parklet and a permit for the encroachment on city property. Parklet owners would also need to pay a one-time fee to the Napa Sanitation District, Walker said, based on the capacity of the business and the type of use.

“The fees we’re considering are based on what other Bay Area communities are looking at with fees, so we hope that would be something that would be relatively acceptable and businesses could support in order to maintain their parklet on a more permeant basis,” Walker said.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said the city does need to be responsible with its parking spaces, so the council needs to determine what will be a fair tradeoff in terms of fees. The council also needs to make sure there are appropriate design and safety standards for the parklets, he said.

“I think there’s an opportunity there to create something really fun and exciting for downtown; we just have to make sure we have standards of design and safety,” Narvaez said. “We are giving up parking — we’re allowing them to use public space, so we need to determine what is a fair tradeoff.”

