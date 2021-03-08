City of Napa picks new director of human resources

Heather Ruiz, who has more than 20 years of public sector experience, is the city of Napa's new director of human resources.

Most recently, Ruiz served as the director of human resources with the City of Vallejo from 2018 to 2021. There, she managed a staff of 17 employees while providing services to all City departments and 600 employees. Ruiz also served in an acting assignment in the Vallejo City Manager’s Office supervising the Housing Division, Public Information Office and Administrative Staff, among other programs.

Previously, Ruiz worked for Napa County for eight years, beginning her time as the deputy director of employment and compensation and ending it as director of human resources. She has also worked as the deputy director of human resources for the City of San Jose and the director of human resources at the San Mateo Medical Center.

Ruiz earned a Master of Public Administration with a specialization in public management from California State University, East Bay, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in psychology/business administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

