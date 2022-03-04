City of Napa planners approve Cal-West Rentals location on Pueblo Avenue

A Cal-West Rentals business is headed for the corner of a property planned to be a self-storage complex on Pueblo Avenue, adjacent to Highway 29.

The city of Napa Planning Commission approved a use permit for an outdoor storage yard for the business at 1890 Pueblo Avenue at a meeting late last month. The business will be located at the former awning manufacturer P.J. Canvas site in the corner of the lot. It would house a fleet of roughly 100 pieces of rental equipment and about 10 rental vehicles, according to the agenda documents.

The commission approval came after a lengthy discussion about how to minimize the presence of storage yard equipment seen from Highway 29, and ultimately included several conditions of approval to achieve that purpose.

Mainly at issue was the approved — but yet to be built — storage facility and how adding the rental business could cause a visual change along Highway 29, especially if it began operating before the storage facility is built.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The self-storage facility was approved by the commission in 2017, and a two-year extension for the project was approved in March 2021, according to acting planning manager Michael Allen. Developer Wayne O’Connell said construction on the storage facility was delayed because of action from the city’s Water Division that required a redesign; Allen acknowledged there was a mix-up from the division involving the sizing of pipes at the facility, but “that did not in any way drag this out for the four years since this was approved.”

Allen said staff was particularly concerned about the visual presence of mechanical lifts — prominent at other Cal-West locations — which he said are generally stored with booms raised up because they otherwise take up a lot of room in the rental yard. In project renderings, almost all rental equipment would be hidden from view once the storage facility is constructed, but baskets of the mechanical lifts are still visible from Highway 29.

“Staff had concerns about the potential appearance of this project, and we felt because of the prominence of Highway 29, its designation as a scenic corridor, that the project has the potential to really cause a negative, or just a different, impact,” Allen said at the meeting.

The eventual conditions of approval included: that structures of the storage building along Highway 29 — which would block the sight of most of the rental yard equipment from the highway — be built before the storage yard is filled up with equipment; that the quantity of high mechanical lifts be limited to six at 24 feet and two at 28 feet; and that the baskets of the mechanical lifts not extend beyond six feet above the roof lines.

Additionally, the commission added on an annual review for three years by city code enforcement to check on whether the aforementioned conditions are being followed, and for a mural to be placed along a wall facing northbound Highway 29.

The annual review, Allen said, would involve going over whether there’d been any compliance issues in the past year, and would give the commission a chance to revoke the use permit if there were violations.

“If there were no issues then the report would indicate there are no issues. If there were issues they’d be pointed out,” Allen said. “That would give the commission an opportunity to decide should they wish to revoke the use permit or let it go.”

Some commissioners also raised concerns about how the project could affect traffic on Pueblo Avenue. Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said she was most worried about people being stuck in the area in the event of an emergency, such as a fire or earthquake.

Though no public commenters spoke on the item at the meeting, emailed public comments also expressed worries about traffic.

Jeff Grady, a Cal-West representative, said the business predominately uses trucks the size of a tow truck. The business also owns and uses a 68-foot truck, but doesn’t plan to house it at the Napa site. Cal-West uses that truck about two days a week at its current San Rafael and Petaluma sites.

Grady also said the business depends on traffic efficiency, so it’s in Cal-West’s best interest to not have traffic seize up on-site. He added the business is generally geared toward supporting small, medium, and large contractors by providing equipment for many different types of jobs. Additionally, he said, the business is a source of additional equipment for local public agencies when there's an emergency.

“Our whole operation stops if our yard is clogged up, and we can’t get customers in and out,” Grady said. “… In my past experience with developing these sites for rental companies, the key to our success is being able to get people in and out of there quickly, and easily, and without frustration.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.