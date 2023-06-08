The Main Street Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast, located at 2531 Main St., will be allowed to operate a fifth guest room that was previously a garage and was one of three spaces converted into guest rooms without city permission, the city of Napa Planning Commission decided last week.
But, as a condition of that approval, the two other converted spaces will not be allowed to host visitors. Those include a converted shed and an Airstream trailer that the bed and breakfast's owners Tom and Judy Snell — who live in the inn and manage it — were renting out, Ryder Dilley, associate planner for the city of Napa, said at the June 1 meeting.
Dilley said that city staff received a phone call in October 2022 informing them of the potential code violations. But because the owners swiftly corrected the violations when the city brought them up, staff recommended allowing the former garage space to be legally rented out. “Upon discussion with the applicant, they quickly were willing to correct those illegal issues,” Dilley said. “They got the shed permitted, they removed all features so it can no longer be rented as a guest room, they disconnected the utilities; they’re no longer renting the Airstream as a guest room.” Tom Snell said at the meeting that responding to city code enforcement has been “quite a learning process for us.” The B&B was approved by the city in 2014. “We’re fully prepared to do, as we said all along, anything that’s required by the city to get everything into compliance, to stop doing whatever we were doing,” Snell said. “We’ve been good stewards and good hosts for people to visit the city, but with a little bit of ignorance we maybe got ahead of ourselves on occasion.” Snell went on to say he was “absolutely” OK with the conditions of approval that prevent renting out the Airstream and shed, and that they intended to keep the B&B to five rentable rooms. “We don’t have any plans to do anything else other than to pursue this rental,” Snell said. Commissioners noted that the B&B had public backing from neighbors — including three submitted public comments and one in-person comment that were all in support — and they agreed with staff that the fifth room should be permitted. The commission voted to approve the use permit on a 4-0 vote, with Gordon Huether absent. Commission chair Bob Massaro said at the meeting that he was initially hesitant to authorize a fifth room but was convinced after talking with city staff and the Snells. “When I first read the staff report, it appeared that somewhere along the lines the applicant had circumvented the planning code and the building code and started building buildings,” Massaro said. “That for me is a red flag, particularly since I’m in that business in the first place.” But after meeting the B&B's owners, he continued, “I really do have the sense that they realized that what happened is not the right thing and they’re working hard to make things right. And I think that’s very important. I commend you for coming forward — actually you didn’t come forward, code enforcement did. But I commend you for being responsive and working with the planning department.”
Fans watch Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Fans cheer as they watch Lil Nas X perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Fans cheer as they watch Wu-Tang Clan perform on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley Sunday, May 28.
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Caamp performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Fans cheer as they watch Duran Duran perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 28.
Festival goers are seen on the grounds at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
A security guard with earphones watches the crowd as Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
A.J. Ackleson dances with folded fan at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Fans cheered at the Napa Valley Expo as Post Malone performed on the opening night of BottleRock May 26.
Chef Roy Choi, left, along with Dogstar band members Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse interact with crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
A festival goer is seen enjoying the silent disco on day one of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Festival goers are seen drawing on a rainbow board inside the LittleRockers Zone at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
People are seen getting a ride in a pedi-cab as they leave BottleRock Napa Valley on the third and final day Sunday, May 28.
At least five groups of BottleRock spectators have traveled to Napa by boat and docked at the Napa Valley Yacht Club for this year's music festival.
Dog Star bassist Keanu Reeves is seen playing at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Fans watch Lizzo perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Lizzo performed at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27, the second night of the festival.
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Chef Roy Choi acknowledges the crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Keanu Reeves fans hold a sign as they get a glimpse of him along with fellow Dogstar band members and Chef Roy Choi at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Food vendors line the street in front the main gates on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
VIP guests walk toward the JamCellars stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Fans in the VIP section watch Post Malone perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Fans watch Killer Mike perform at the Verizon Stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A child smiles while Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the
BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Fans sing along as Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Festival goers take selfies at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Jane Cahill and Glenn Poywing from Benicia dance at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Bailey Lynn leaps for joy as she heads toward the JamCellars stage on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
