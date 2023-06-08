The Main Street Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast, located at 2531 Main St., will be allowed to operate a fifth guest room that was previously a garage and was one of three spaces converted into guest rooms without city permission, the city of Napa Planning Commission decided last week.

But, as a condition of that approval, the two other converted spaces will not be allowed to host visitors.

Those include a converted shed and an Airstream trailer that the bed and breakfast's owners Tom and Judy Snell — who live in the inn and manage it — were renting out, Ryder Dilley, associate planner for the city of Napa, said at the June 1 meeting.

Dilley said that city staff received a phone call in October 2022 informing them of the potential code violations. But because the owners swiftly corrected the violations when the city brought them up, staff recommended allowing the former garage space to be legally rented out.

“Upon discussion with the applicant, they quickly were willing to correct those illegal issues,” Dilley said. “They got the shed permitted, they removed all features so it can no longer be rented as a guest room, they disconnected the utilities; they’re no longer renting the Airstream as a guest room.”

Tom Snell said at the meeting that responding to city code enforcement has been “quite a learning process for us.” The B&B was approved by the city in 2014.

“We’re fully prepared to do, as we said all along, anything that’s required by the city to get everything into compliance, to stop doing whatever we were doing,” Snell said. “We’ve been good stewards and good hosts for people to visit the city, but with a little bit of ignorance we maybe got ahead of ourselves on occasion.”

Snell went on to say he was “absolutely” OK with the conditions of approval that prevent renting out the Airstream and shed, and that they intended to keep the B&B to five rentable rooms.

“We don’t have any plans to do anything else other than to pursue this rental,” Snell said.

Commissioners noted that the B&B had public backing from neighbors — including three submitted public comments and one in-person comment that were all in support — and they agreed with staff that the fifth room should be permitted. The commission voted to approve the use permit on a 4-0 vote, with Gordon Huether absent.

Commission chair Bob Massaro said at the meeting that he was initially hesitant to authorize a fifth room but was convinced after talking with city staff and the Snells.

“When I first read the staff report, it appeared that somewhere along the lines the applicant had circumvented the planning code and the building code and started building buildings,” Massaro said. “That for me is a red flag, particularly since I’m in that business in the first place.”

But after meeting the B&B's owners, he continued, “I really do have the sense that they realized that what happened is not the right thing and they’re working hard to make things right. And I think that’s very important. I commend you for coming forward — actually you didn’t come forward, code enforcement did. But I commend you for being responsive and working with the planning department.”

