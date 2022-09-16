City of Napa planners approve Jackson Street Dish Wireless antenna installation

The city of Napa Planning Commission on Thursday opted to approve a new Dish Wireless telecommunications facility set to go on top of a building at 846 Jackson St., making it the fourth Dish Wireless installation approved by the city so far, one part of a larger effort to set up a new wireless network for the carrier in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a use permit for the project — with Commissioner Beverly Shotwell opposing and Commission Chair Gordon Huether absent — but all expressed reservations, as they have at several past meetings, about the negative impact radio frequency emissions could have on health, despite the installation in question meeting Federal Communications Commission emission standards. Several public commenters also expressed opposition to the project for similar, health-related reasons.

As such, the commissioners also tacked on a few conditions of approval: that the applicant submit baseline RF measurements following the start of operations; that RF measurements will be subsequently taken by the applicant and submitted to the city each year; that a physical safety barrier be installed surrounding the roof-mounted equipment; and that informational warning signage near the equipment be in both English and Spanish.

California education board overturns vetoes, approves Mayacamas school charter for Napa County The California State Board of Education decided Thursday to overturn previous NVUSD and NCOE vetoes of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, on a 6-5 vote.

Notably, local governments are prohibited by federal law from denying wireless projects out a belief they’re unsafe. Sabrina Wolfson, deputy city attorney, said during the meeting that while she couldn’t predict what the applicant would do if the commission denied the project based on RF, such an action would potentially open up the city to a legal challenge.

Commissioner Bob Massaro said his gut wanted to deny the project, but he didn’t want to bring a legal action against the city from Dish, which he said Dish would probably win. Commissioner Paul Kelley also voiced his frustration with not being allowed to make decisions based on possible health impacts. Shotwell, who cast the sole vote against the project, said she didn’t think she was getting “clear-cut information in terms of the actual safety of these antennas being placed on this particular building,” and so didn’t feel comfortable voting to approve.

The commissioners previously voted to delay making a decision on the item because they hadn’t been given time to review the radio frequency report prior to the meeting, and because the applicant — Martinez-based The CBR Group, working on behalf of Dish — hadn’t brought along someone to answer technical questions.

Napa Valley College ransomware attack caused possible data breach About 8,000 people with connections to NVC recently received letters informing them their personal information may have been accessed while the school responded to a June cyberattack.

This time around, the applicant brought along Jerrold Bushberg, longtime UC Davis School of Medicine professor and senior vice president of the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, to answer questions.

Bushberg noted that the current RF standards used by the Federal Communications Commission, set in 1996, are very close to the standards used by the vast majority of countries and governments throughout the world. He also referred to a recent lawsuit — Environmental Health Trust, et al., v. FCC and United States of America — which resulted in an order from the court to have the FCC review and update its 1996 guidelines. But he noted that should the FCC make significant revisions to its guidelines, carriers would, by default, need to comply with the new rules, likely within a certain timeframe.

Currently, he said, most countries establish RF regulations using a baseline “no adverse effect” threshold, the point at which no observed negative health effects happen with exposure. Some have established RF thresholds based on whether there’s any biological change at all, which he said would generally be much more stringent.

“If I eat a tuna sandwich and you take a blood sample from before and after I ate the sandwich, you would notice a whole number of biological indices that changed because of the oxidative metabolism of ingesting food,” Bushberg said. “But these changes are well within our, what we refer to as a homeostatic mechanism, our ability to deal with, to compensate for. So to set the threshold at ‘nothing can change,’ then you’re really establishing a threshold that has very little to do with health and safety.”

Bushberg added that the former Soviet Union established such biological emission standards, but in his personal experience measuring RF exposures there, the USSR was clearly not enforcing those standards.

“From a scientific point of view, almost all toxicology is based on an established adverse health effect, from which the safety factors are applied,” Bushberg said. “If you apply a test to any biological change, any number of things can cause it. Going outside on a sunny day produces a dozen or more biological changes in our body that our fully within our capacity to compensate for.”