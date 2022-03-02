City of Napa planners approve second Little Ivy Preschool location

A new Little Ivy Preschool location is headed to the city of Napa following recent approval from the city’s Planning Commission, and will potentially provide relief to parents searching for child care amid Napa’s chronic short supply.

The commissioners unanimously approved a use permit for the preschool and childcare center, planned for a residential building at 4035 Linda Vista Ave., at a meeting last month. Commission members acknowledged public comments from several neighbors concerned about how the business would negatively affect neighborhood traffic, but spoke to the local need for childcare, particularly at a time when many childcare centers have shut down.

According to Register reporting from July 2021, the Napa County community maintained one child care slot for every four children before the pandemic and had lost at least 118 child care slots since January 2020. Alex Myers, the owner of Little Ivy Childcare LLC, said at the meeting that the total lost childcare slots since the beginning of the pandemic now exceeds 200 in Napa County.

He added that Napa hasn’t really gained more childcare providers during the pandemic, in part because it’s a tightly regulated industry with specific requirements for staffing and space per child, which he said makes running a childcare business “a tightrope.”

“The staff, they have to be educated at a secondary education level; they have strict background check requirements, immunization requirements; and it’s hard to find staff right now,” Myers said. “And it’s really a challenge to balance the need for adequate space for the children and paying staff a reasonable wage and keeping tuition affordable, even though those other costs are getting higher while finding a space that can carry a sufficient enrollment capacity to overcome that substantial overhead.”

But the importance of childcare has been brought to the forefront of people’s minds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Myers said, “when everybody sort of realized: 'without childcare, we can’t go to work.'”

“And even if you’re working from home, trying to work from home with a 3-year-old pulling on your leg is a real uphill battle,” Myers said. “So the need is super strong. And the need is so strong in Napa because of staffing (difficulties) and the cost of living.”

The existing Little Ivy Preschool location, at 2201 Pine St., opened in 2018. Myers said that space — which Little Ivy leases from the Napa Christian School — is licensed for 45 children, from ages 2 through 5, and offers a “structured play-based curriculum,” which means daily activities are self-directed by the children, within an educational framework of options.

The new location is planned to operate in much the same way as the existing location, though it will serve up to 60 children, from ages 18 months through 5 years old. The preschool will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for parents who need additional daycare, according to the project description.

Myers added that care for children under 2 years old, which the new center will offer, is extra difficult to find in Napa because staffing requirements are even more stringent.

The location, he said, is also a great fit for a preschool because of the lack of other sources of childcare in the neighborhood and because the building allows Little Ivy enough room to meet various space requirements.

“This site is really sort of a Goldilocks site for us between the size of the outdoor space, the size of the indoor space, and the lack of sufficient full-time care in the immediate area,” Myers said. “Linda Vista is a neighborhood connector street; it has churches and a community center; it’s really an ideal type of street to locate a child care center on.”

Some public commenters praised the effort to add a new childcare center to the area. Several others said they didn’t support the project because of the impact it may have on neighborhood traffic.

Cynthia Rowe, a neighbor, said she appreciates what Myers is doing for Napa, but that she’s seen a tremendous uptick in local traffic in the three years she’s lived in her house, and she doesn’t want to see even more.

“There is obviously a need for childcare on the west end of Napa,” Rowe said. “However, I just think that this particular location is going to drastically increase traffic.”

Sabina Correa, a psychologist and board chair of Community Resources for Children, said, however, that it’s imperative that Napa has more providers willing to open up and provide childcare slots. She added childcare in Napa has long been an enormous issue.

“I think it was something very behind-the-scenes, but now has affected almost everybody on some level — whether you have employees who are not able to come to work because of childcare, you can’t hire employees because of childcare, or you’re a family member trying to access childcare,” Correa said. “It’s completely essential for our community. Without childcare, working parents are unable to work.”

The commissioners asked Myers several questions about the traffic situation. Myers said one benefit of the location is out that the property has a horseshoe driveway that takes cars off the street, and is proposing enough parking on-site parking — eight spots — for its entire staff. Drop-off, he said, will probably occur for about an hour and a half, in two- to three-minute segments.

Additionally, Myers said, he didn’t expect to see 60 vehicles show up to the preschool twice a day for pick up and drop off, given that Little Ivy will most likely enroll lower than that number because of turnover, because there’s sometimes multiple children per vehicle and because some families would potentially be able to walk their children to the preschool.

But those drop-offs and pickups will also be metered out, he said, meaning that no more than 10 vehicles will be scheduled to show up during 15-minute windows. Myers also said the commission shouldn’t be worried about the preschool growing at the Linda Vista location because there’s not really room to do so.

“We’re asking right now for the whole enchilada,” Myers said. “There’s not really space here to grow and if we were going to continue to grow we would probably seek another location. That’s why we’re seeking another location now.”

Several commissioners said the project seemed well thought out, and that they wanted to see it succeed.

“As a soon-to-be father, it is very difficult to find childcare, especially for that younger age gap, so I applaud you for continuing to do the work that you do,” said commissioner Ricky Hurtado.

Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said she knows increased traffic might result from the project, but she doesn’t believe there will be too much of an impact. Given that, the benefits of approving the childcare center far outweigh the potential negatives, she said.

Commissioner Bob Massaro said he’s lived a block and a half from a public elementary school for the past 20 years and has experienced drop-offs and pickups every single day. For him, he said, that’s just part of the neighborhood, and he likes having the kids around.

He said he supported the project because, aside from climate change, the low availability of child care is one of the most prominent challenges facing Napa.

“There are two specific things that are challenging the fabric of our economy,” Massaro said. "Number one is the lack of housing that’s affordable. Number two is the lack of childcare.”

Commissioner Paul Kelley said he sympathized with the neighbor complaints, but that any daycare proposal in a residential neighborhood would likely receive similar challenges.

“The current location is great because it’s on sort of a campus facility and one would anticipate the occupant load,” Kelley said. “It’s become challenging to sort of put the load in residential neighborhoods. However, having said that, it seems like it’s challenging no matter where you try to put a daycare. And I know that we’ve looked at various proposed daycares with the Planning Commission over the years and it’s always been a challenge.”

