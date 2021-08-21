City of Napa planners approve Soscol Square Shopping Center

With plans for a Napa Chick-fil-A dropped from the project last month, the city of Napa Planning Commission approved the Soscol Square Shopping Center project this week, set to be located at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive.
In total, the 7-acre project site will include a 55,000-square-foot Kohl’s Department store, a 9,800-square-foot retail building with space for up to seven tenants and a 4,970-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru. The finished project, built upon a vacant former Chrysler dealership, will also include 306 parking spaces and 32 bicycle parking spaces, and add a bike path along Tulocay Creek, which runs along the south end of the site.
When originally presented to the commission in April, the site contained a Chick-fil-A in the restaurant space. But Canadian developer Ronmor Developers Inc. of Calgary dropped the Chick-fil-A from the project in July. Some community members had expressed opposition to the restaurant coming to Napa, including in emailed public comments for the Thursday meeting, because of the company and owner’s history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ stances. The project was approved Thursday with no tenants identified for either the restaurant or the retail building.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Commissioner Gordon Huether said he was glad Chick-fil-A isn’t a part of the application anymore, because he’s never seen a chicken sandwich “get so politically charged.” But, he said, the planning commission wouldn’t have been able to add on a condition to the project denying a specific tenant.
“In-N-Out, they’ve got biblical scripture all over their food packaging, they’re literally putting it down your throat,” Huether said. “But that’s not a basis for denial.”
In April, the commissioners asked the developer to return after criticizing the design of the three buildings and the project’s environmental sustainability. The applicant returned Thursday with revamped building designs and environmental plans that were better received by the commission, though the commissioners — after briefly considering pushing project approval back once again — added several conditions of approval related to both categories.
The conditions added onto the final approval, which the developers agreed to, included: that the southeast corner of the Kohl’s building include a mural; that enhanced landscaping be provided with a 3-year review; that five electric charging stations are built onsite; and that the buildings are built to a minimum of LEED silver (Leadership in Energy an Environmental Design) building standards or the equivalent, as verified by a third-party consultant.
Commissioner Bob Massaro cast the sole vote in opposition to the project, citing concerns about greenhouse gasses generated from vehicles idling while waiting in line at the restaurant drive-thru. Most commissioners also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the drive-thru, but they ultimately approved a conditional use permit for it in the final vote.
Massaro said he’d like to see Napa create a policy to not allow any more drive-thrus to be built in the city.
“I can’t in good conscience vote yes with the drive-thru,” Massaro said.
Ronmor chairman Doug Porozni said his pool of potential tenants would be significantly reduced if the restaurant building didn’t include a drive-thru. Particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic started, he said, drive-thrus have sustained businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have survived. In some cases, Porozni said, 70% of restaurant sales are coming from drive-thrus. People aren’t inclined to park in front of a restaurant and go inside as much as they were before the pandemic, he added.
“You need to generate a lot of sales, and you cannot do it with just people parking in front, getting out and going in,” Porozni said. “I’m sorry — we live in a convenience world.”
Huether said one reason he wanted to approve the project is because the main 55,000-square-foot Kohl’s building is intended to allow the existing Kohl’s in downtown Napa to migrate and make room for a project that would bring in 120 apartments, a 210-room hotel and 35,000 square feet of commercial space.
“We’re trying to get Kohl’s out of downtown, we’re trying to free up that real estate so we can get really great housing down there,” Huether said. “I’ve been waiting for that building to go away for a really long time.”
Massaro said he agreed with Huether’s point, but also looked at the development as a 50-year decision in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.
“This building’s going to be there for 50 years, and, whatever it does, it’s going to do it for 50 years,” Massaro said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.