City of Napa planners approve Soscol Square Shopping Center

Commissioner Bob Massaro cast the sole vote in opposition to the project, citing concerns about greenhouse gasses generated from vehicles idling while waiting in line at the restaurant drive-thru. Most commissioners also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the drive-thru, but they ultimately approved a conditional use permit for it in the final vote.

Massaro said he’d like to see Napa create a policy to not allow any more drive-thrus to be built in the city.

“I can’t in good conscience vote yes with the drive-thru,” Massaro said.

Ronmor chairman Doug Porozni said his pool of potential tenants would be significantly reduced if the restaurant building didn’t include a drive-thru. Particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic started, he said, drive-thrus have sustained businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have survived. In some cases, Porozni said, 70% of restaurant sales are coming from drive-thrus. People aren’t inclined to park in front of a restaurant and go inside as much as they were before the pandemic, he added.

“You need to generate a lot of sales, and you cannot do it with just people parking in front, getting out and going in,” Porozni said. “I’m sorry — we live in a convenience world.”