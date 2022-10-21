City of Napa planners delay decision on six-home Lone Oak Avenue subdivision

The city of Napa’s Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to delay making a decision on a proposed 2.97-acre, six-home infill subdivision that would be located at 2394 Lone Oak Ave., just northeast of a portion of Redwood Creek.

In order to move the project forward with a recommendation to the Napa City Council, the commission requested the applicant, Edenbridge Homes, meet with an ad-hoc sub-committee — consisting of Commissioners Paul Kelley and Bob Massaro — to improve the design of the proposed homes, which several commissioners said they didn’t like, and show where Accessory Dwelling Units could theoretically be built.

Neighbors also requested that a foot and bicycle path — primarily to create connectivity between Grove Avenue and Lone Oak Avenue — be added to the development. But the commissioners didn’t push for that to be included after applicant Eric Zweig talked about problems they’d had with graffiti, vandalism and dumping near the creek, and argued it would be too much of a lift for the homeowners to maintain that path with the city unwilling to do so.

The commissioners initially expressed interest in requiring the developer include ADUs as part of the project as a way of boosting housing created by the project, though deputy city attorney Sabrina Wolfson said they can't do that. The commission, therefore, settled on a request to have the locations for the footprint of prospective ADUs be identified when the item resumes at a future meeting.

The commissioners voted to form a design-focused subcommittee to consult with the applicant on how to improve the architecture in the proposed project after planning manager Ricky Caperton noted that the commissioners would need to give specific direction on how to change the design, and couldn’t say they wanted to see it generally improved.

“I think that’s sending the applicant on kind of a wild goose chase,” Caperton said.

With the commission's vote to continue the item, the subdivision proposal is set to come back at a future commission meeting.