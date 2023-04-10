The city of Napa Planning Commission recently denied a proposal to transform a three-bedroom, 1,200-square foot house at 962 Jackson Street into a bed and breakfast inn.

The decision to shoot down the proposed B&B moved forward on a 3-1 vote on Thursday, with commissioner Paul Kelley voting in opposition and commissioner Ricky Hurtado absent.

City staff recommended the denial because they felt the proposal didn’t fit the intent of the city’s bed and breakfast ordinance. That’s largely because the home didn’t lend itself to the reuse owing to its small size, and because the conversion would diminish Napa’s limited rental housing stock, said senior city planner Michael Allen at the meeting.

Allen went on to say the intent of the ordinance, when it came into effect over two decades ago, was to allow an avenue for renovation and preservation of the city’s large, historic Victorian homes, many of which were in a state of disrepair because of the high cost to maintain them.

He proceeded to talk about and show images of several bed and breakfast conversions that had been approved by the city in recent years, noting that all the buildings were large, had many bedrooms and required significant high-cost renovations.

The use of the Jackson Street home for a B&B, Allen said, would be more akin to a short-term vacation rental, which involves renting out a residential dwelling for periods of less than 31 days. (Owing in part to concerns about availability of long-term housing and quality of life for local residents, the quantity of permits for short-term rentals has long been restricted in the city, and illegal vacation rentals that don’t have such permits have generally far outnumbered their legal counterparts in Napa.)

Allen also noted that there’s less of a need for vacation rental rooms in Napa today than there was when the city’s B&B ordinance passed, well before the city’s local tourism industry began to boom.

“One of the reasons staff was not supportive of this is we felt this is best suited as being a single-family home,” Allen said. “Not to mention the fact that we have an overabundance of hotels, vacation rentals, and quite a number of bed and breakfasts.”

Applicant Robert Devlin said at the meeting that when he first spoke to the city’s planning department, there was no mention of anything about the proposed B&B needing to a certain size, just that the property had to be historic. He stated at a previous meeting that owning a B&B is “his dream” and that he didn’t have the money to buy the type of larger house that the city had in the past approved for a B&B conversion.

Hal Leggett, a resident of the neighborhood where the proposed B&B would have gone, also spoke in support of the conversion at the meeting, arguing that some homes that don’t fit the city’s typical definition of a B&B should be allowed. He noted that the hotel room tax revenue generated by additional B&Bs — known as the Transient Occupancy Tax, or TOT — would benefit the city financially.

Kelley — the sole commissioner who opposed the denial — said nothing in the ordinance specifically prohibited the B&B conversion, so he couldn’t make a finding to deny it.

But Allen noted that the approval was ultimately up to the commission’s discretion. And to approve the project, the city would have to find the project is in accordance with the city’s general plan, which Allen said includes several policies that seek to increase Napa’s housing stock — developed amid a political environment where the state of California has increasingly been pushing for a greater production of residential units to solve the state's housing crisis.

Kelley added that the city’s B&B ordinance should be updated to add more specific language to provide more clarity about which proposals should be approved or denied. And he said he didn’t feel the city would lose housing as a result of approving the project, given that the B&B would be required to have an onsite manager living there.

The other commissioners said they agreed with the staff recommendation to deny the project, though several also said they thought the ordinance could use an update.

Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said she preferred that the house stay as a home, which she said would be great for a family. Commission chair Bob Massaro said that he didn’t feel comfortable converting what's essentially served as a single-family home to a BNB.

“It’s clear that we have a huge housing shortage here,” Massaro said. “And to convert this to a B&B essentially takes it out of for sale or for rent.”

The denial decision likely would have been made at a meeting last month, had the city not previously improperly noticed the item by posting the wrong address for the proposed project in both the meeting agenda and in a legal notice in the Napa Valley Register. The commission, once the members became aware of the noticing issue, decided to delay the item to avoid a possible violation of the open meeting law known as the Brown Act.

