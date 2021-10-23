City of Napa planners recommend denial of downtown hotel proposal

Vin Smith said that the Andaz and Archer hotels were allowed parking spaces in the city’s parking garages through negotiated development agreements, which he said city only enters into when there’s a greater public benefit to doing so.

Smith said the Andaz hotel was the first hotel built downtown, and so the development represented a large business risk and brought substantial improvement to First Street. The Archer hotel also brought a significant improvement to First Street through a development agreement, he said.

Smith also said that, partially as a result of the two hotel developments, the retail environment in downtown Napa has been picking up over the years and the demand for parking garage space is increasing.

“We’re very fickle, if you will, or picky, or precise about decisions that we make as a community to give up public assets for the purpose of benefitting a private business,” Smith said. “That’s another reason, or other reasons, why staff was not supportive of this request: It doesn’t come with anything other than, we want to remove this building, we want to build a new building and we want to use your parking garage to solve our parking requirements.”