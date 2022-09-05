City of Napa planners recommend Foster Road change, removing Linda Vista extension from draft general plan

The city of Napa’s draft general plan — which will serve as its foundational planning document through 2040 once adopted — is now headed to the City Council for final approval, following a Planning Commission recommendation of several edits last week.

The commission also recommended two major, long-requested changes.

One that emerged out of the commission meeting — and after an hour and a half of public comment — was to remove the long-controversial plan to extend Linda Vista Avenue on a bridge over Napa Creek.

“If the city down the road, 20 years from now, wants to revisit a bridge they were never going to build, they can do that then,” commission chair Gordon Huether said.

The other major recommendation was to change the zoning designation of an undeveloped 144-acre area near Foster Road, west of Highway 29, to a greenbelt, restricting it to mostly open space. The area is currently identified in the draft, and in past general plans, as a spot for a potential housing development.

“I feel like if I live long enough to see Foster Road developed, I would be ashamed of myself,” said Huether.

Both recommendations will need to be approved by the Napa City Council to take effect.