City of Napa planners support Huether artwork proposed for hotel property

The city of Napa’s planning commission has recommended approval of a vineyard-inspired public art piece near the city’s First Street roundabout.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

The proposed artwork is by planning commissioner and local artist Gordon Huether. Because of the conflict of interest, Huether recused himself by leaving the council chambers while the commission discussed and voted on the item at Thursday's meeting.

The remaining commissioners voted 4-0 to recommend the Napa City Council approve a design review permit for the art structure, and added on a requirement for signage that tells people to not climb on the structure.

The art piece — titled “From Our Vineyard” — is set to accompany a planned 54-room expansion at the Embassy Suites Hotel, located at 1075 California Blvd. in Napa. The Embassy Suites Hotel addition hasn’t yet broken grown, though it was approved by the city in 2020.

The piece is “inspired by the omnipresence of the vineyards that our beloved Napa County is known for,” according to the project application.

The abstract structure of the piece consists of several 21 foot long Corten steel beams — a reference to the alloy often used in vineyards as the anchoring end post in a row of vines — which will age to a rust color after being exposed to weather elements over several years.

Atop that structure will be a mirror-finished stainless steel sphere, five feet in diameter, “a metaphor for a grape, the fruit of our labor.”

The commissioners all said they liked the design of the art piece, though some commissioners questioned the safety of the artwork if people decided to climb on it. They discussed the possibility of installing signage or hedging on the grass to discourage potential climbers.

Though the commission ultimately voted to add the signage, the specifics of the signage were left up to the discretion of the artist and the property owner.

Commissioner Bob Massaro said the steel sphere reminds him of the reflective Chicago public art piece Cloud Gate, also known as “The Bean.” But, he said, he had some concern about sunlight reflecting off the shiny surface of the sphere and hitting drivers.

“This time of year, driving down Browns Valley and First Street, you can barely see during the morning,” Massaro said.

Darcy Tunt, representing Huether’s studio, said the studio often uses stainless steel, and has never faced a challenge so far with reflections becoming a safety issue.

Commission chair Paul Kelley said he liked the idea of letting the artist have a sign describing the art piece, which could include telling people not to climb it. He said people intent to climb it won’t necessarily be deterred by signage or hedges.

“A lot of artwork around here, which is wonderful, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody climb on any of it, and I know some of it is small and some of it is larger.” Kelley said. “With this piece, my thought is if anyone would do that, it might be juveniles going by on the sidewalk or maybe some people who’ve had too much party; in which case I don’t know if the signage is really a deterrent for that.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.