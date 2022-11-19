City of Napa Planning Commission recommends approval of six-home Lone Oak Avenue subdivision

The city of Napa’s Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously recommended the Napa City Council approve a six-home subdivision that would be located at 2394 Lone Oak Ave., which is northeast of a portion of Redwood Creek.

That recommendation comes after the commission delayed making a decision on the development in October because the commissioners didn’t like the design of the proposed homes. At the meeting, the commission requested the applicant, Edenbridge Homes, meet with an ad-hoc subcommittee — of Commissioners Paul Kelley and Bob Massaro — to improve that design.

Additionally, the commission asked the applicant to identify spots for possible future Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in their plans. Edenbridge went forward with identifying those sites, and prepped the sites for possible ADUs by adding in utility hookups.

As with the October meeting, neighbors requested that a foot and bicycle path be added to the development, largely to connect Grove Avenue and Lone Oak Avenue. But the commissioners again said they weren’t inclined to request the path.

That’s because neither the city nor the developer supported such a path.

Michael Allen, senior city planner, said connectivity is a priority for the city, but city staff determined such a path wouldn’t benefit many people, and would likely reduce the developable land on the property quite considerably. He added that he understood the neighborhood has been familiar with having the pathway available, but it’s long been private property.

“Honestly city staff looked at this and thought that this isn’t going to benefit anyone other than the immediate neighbors,” Allen said.

Allen noted that the Napa Police Department also isn’t supportive of the path, owing to an extensive log of problem they’ve had in the creek area.

“There are other locations in the city where paths do work well,” Allen said. “Unfortunately this is not one of them, because of the physical constraints of the site as it exists today.”

In other news, the commission unanimously approved a use permit for 10-bed residential care facility for 2025 Clay St. The building was previously used as a 6-bed facility until a fire broke out there in September, according to city staff. The structure has been vacant since the fire.

The applicant, Proud Start LLC, is planning to operate the facility with five caregivers — three during the day, and two at night.