City of Napa Planning Commission reviews draft general plan, community members call for specificity

The city of Napa’s 313-page draft general plan, which will serve as the city’s primary long-term planning document until 2040, has been available for public review since late February.

And feedback on the plan, which will be incorporated by city staff into the final document, is trickling in.

Napa’s Planning Commission last week held a meeting to give feedback on the land use, transportation and climate change elements of the plan — representing three out of 10 sections. The meeting served as something of a precursor to a rare joint meeting between the commission and the Napa City Council to discuss the plan, scheduled for March 28.

At the Thursday commission meeting, about a dozen public commenters also shared their feedback on the plan with the commission. The majority of them advocated for more specificity in the general plan’s language, especially in the sections on climate change and transportation.

Bayard Fox, a member of the local environmental group Napa Climate NOW!, said the group would like to see two specific goals entered into the general plan. The first, he said, is “achieve net-zero greenhouse gasses and short-lived climate pollutants by 2030.” And the second, “hire a sustainability director to oversee all aspects of city decisions, to focus on climate and sustainability.”

“We’re kind of alarmed by the ambiguity of the verbiage,” Fox said. “And I understand that there’s some wiggle room there for staff, but this is a document that is a precedent for implementation.”

Other public speakers echoed Fox’s comments, including other members of the climate group. Linda Brown said the city can’t proceed as if climate change is “yet just another challenge” because of how broad the impacts of it are.

“Everything we think we’re doing for the rest of this general plan — it’s housing, it’s dealing with transportation — it’s all impacted by this area of climate change,” Brown said. “So I urge you to consider being more specific than you might have otherwise, in prior times, considered necessary.”

Representatives from Slow Down Napa and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition extended the concern about specificity to the transportation element. Maureen Trippe, a founder of Slow Down Napa, said the city should include a traffic calming strategy within the general plan, one that would essentially state how the problems of increased traffic activity have grown along with of Napa’s increase in tourism.

Commission chair Gordon Huether asked city staff to clarify the extent the general plan can be made specific in light of the feedback, given the broad focus of the plan.

“I think the overarching theme here is that the general plan is too general,” Huether said.

Senior planner Michael Walker said much of the type of language the commenters are seeking would be great to put in a more focused climate action plan, but doesn’t necessarily work well in the general plan.

Walker added that the plan, to work, needs to be comprehensive, internally consistent and take a long-term perspective, in this case, 2024.

“In terms of being internally consistent, that means all portions of the plan have legal weight and are fully integrated without conflict,” Walker said. “Because of this, it’s imperative that all the elements carry the same level of specificity. What we want to avoid are situations that create unintended consequences if we were to have a general plan that drills down into specifics in one element and which may adversely impact and influence other elements throughout the document. “

Community development director Vin Smith added that the city should be proud there were about 15 people from the public at the meeting interested in talking about the document.

The zero-emissions by 2030 timeframe, he added, seemed like something staff could add to the plan, in certain areas of the climate element. Staff could also add references to documents like the city’s bike plan, Smith said, which serve to implement specific strategies that achieve the broad goals of the general plan.

Following the public comment portion of the meeting, the commissioners shared their feedback on each of the three elements before them in sequence.

On the land use element, commissioner Bob Massaro said all levels of housing need should be recognized by the plan, particularly to take into account the “missing middle” segment of the population, people who make too much money to qualify for affordable housing but not enough to buy a home in Napa.

“I’d like to see the general plan really address the whole spectrum of housing that we need,” Massaro said.

Huether said one of the guiding principles of the land use section, to “balance local and tourist needs,” seems difficult. He said it’s been amazing to watch downtown Napa transform into a tourist destination over the past 20 years, but there’s almost nowhere he wants to shop at in the area.

“I don’t know if the local needs are necessarily being met downtown,” Huether said. “It’s not a criticism; it’s more of an observation.”

Commissioner Paul Kelley noted that, since Napa’s downtown Safeway closed after sustaining damage from the 2014 south Napa earthquake, there’s been no grocery store downtown, making the area something of a food desert. Adding a grocery store, he said, could serve to benefit both tourists and locals.

Commissioner Ricky Hurtado said he lived in downtown Napa when the Safeway existed, and it was amazing.

“We have a great mixed-use in the downtown area that, you know, people with Section 8, people in a duplex, people in a single-family residence, people staying across the street for a night going wine tasting — all can benefit from (a grocery store),” Hurtado said.

Walker said the city can’t force local-focused stores to operate downtown. But, he said, the general plan policies can prioritize local needs, such as parks and providing the type of development that serves everyone.

“There was talk during the focus area discussions that Jefferson, a reimagined Jefferson corridor, could be kind of for the locals' downtown,” Walker said. “Because it’s unique; it’s kind of the heart of the rest of the city outside of the touristy-focused downtown.”

As for the climate change element, Massaro stressed the importance of being as specific as possible because Napa serves to lose a lot from the impacts of climate change. He said he’d like to see a timeline for an action plan.

“This is in ag-based community, and if there’s anything threatened by climate change, its agriculture,” Massaro said. “Particularly ag that’s on a river that’s subject to sea-level rise. So between temperature change, fires, drought and increased sea level, we’re a community that’s really at risk for climate change. And hospitality and First Street is all based on that. If our ag goes away or is seriously injured, this whole economy goes in the toilet.”

Huether said climate change has risen to the level of a crisis, and because of that, he was in favor of the city hiring a staff person specifically focused on climate solutions.

As for the transportation element, commissioner Kelley said establishing a light rail system in Napa is a great idea, in part because such a system could connect the upcoming Napa Pipe development to the rest of the city and beyond.

Massaro also recommended that, as a way of raising money, the city should explore charging for parking downtown, in such a way that locals would be exempt from the charge.

“What happens is the tourist, they’re paying $100 a person for dinner; I don’t think they’re going to mind paying $5 to park,” Massaro said. “So it’s a suggestion of raising revenue without putting the burden on residents that takes that revenue and turns it into implementing some of these traffic or transportation suggestions.”

