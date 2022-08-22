City of Napa Planning Commission reviews proposed edits to draft General Plan

The city of Napa’s Planning Commission is in the middle of reviewing proposed edits to the city’s draft General Plan, which has been in development for several years and will serve as the city’s foundational planning document through 2040 once adopted.

At a meeting last week, the commissioners commented on and discussed the proposed changes. The commission is scheduled to approve edits to the plan in early September, and those edits will then head to the Napa City Council, for potentially more edits and an eventual final approval.

The edits presented to the commissioners were based around community comments and past commission and council feedback. The draft first became available for public review in February. It’s a priority of the Napa City Council to finish up the plan this year, and the first round of edits represent another step closer to that goal.

The edits in question — available attached to the planning commission agenda — vary. In many parts of the draft plan, language is intensified, replacing phrases such as “seek to” and “strive to” with more specific, actionable language. That was one of the top suggestions at past review sessions of the draft, especially regarding action around climate change.

Another edit, which comes from the city’s Economic Development Division, is designating a 16.5-acre area between Lincoln Avenue and Vallejo Street, west of the Wine Train tracks, as “industrial flex” instead of light industrial.” That would allow the area to be used for small-scale uses such as creative and “maker spaces” like live/work units, artisan shops and artist studios.

Yet another edit adds the engineering term traffic calming — which essentially refers to using engineering elements such as speed bumps to slow traffic — to the glossary of terms.

At the Thursday meeting, public commenters similarly focused on a variety of topics, most of which have been brought up at past meetings. Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa, urged the city to add more about traffic calming and the state of traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods.

“In 1998 when the last General Plan was written, City leadership acknowledged the inevitable tension with transportation planning – every road goes through someone’s neighborhood. This tension is more visible today than ever," Trippe wrote in an emailed comment. “... While the 2040 General Plan you’re reviewing references Traffic Calming, it makes no explicit mention of the serious speeding issues that residents experience on a daily basis in their neighborhoods.”

Several spoke against the potential development of the currently undeveloped Foster Road area — a stretch of land west of Highway 29 — identified in the draft General Plan as a spot for potential housing, arguing that the city didn’t need to develop housing there. It has remained a continuous topic during the development of the plan.

Others criticized the inclusion of the Linda Vista extension, which would extend Linda Vista Avenue over Napa Creek.

Michael Walker, senior planner for the city, noted at the meeting that past General Plans have listed the Foster Road area as potential development should it be annexed into the city. Given that, he said, it was likely the area would show up in this plan.

Walker added that the city needs to consider Foster Road development as a possibility, given that the General Plan requires the city to be comprehensive. Any move to actually develop the area will need to go through the city's typical processes, he added.

The Linda Vista extension, he said, was also in past general plans. It requires thoughtful consideration, he noted, but the city wants to keep it in the General Plan so that it can be further studied.