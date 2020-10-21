City of Napa planning drive-through trick-or-treat for Halloween

The city of Napa will host a drive-through trick or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to to 3 p.m.

Instead of trick or treating in your neighborhood, get dressed in your costumes, jump in your car and visit our drive-through stations, the city said in a news release. Participants will receive trick-or-treat goodies.

COVID-friendly protocols will be followed ensure items are safety provided through car windows, the city said.

Earlier this month, Napa County public health officials "strongly discouraged" individuals from participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor parties and haunted houses, all of which are considered “extremely high risk" during the COVID pandemic.

The city is sponsoring drive-thru stations at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.; the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.; Century Oaks Park at the corner of Scenic Drive and Douglas Avenue, and the Napa Police and Fire headquarters on Second Street.

Info and route: fb.me/e/4NzUXhevt