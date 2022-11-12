City of Napa planning to clear homeless encampments near Maxwell Bridge

The city of Napa is planning to clear homeless encampments near the Maxwell Bridge later this month, in a move reminiscent of last year’s cleanup of the nearby former encampment area known as The Bowl, amid a rise in local complaints about homelessness.

As with last year, the city is timing the encampment removal to coincide with the partial opening of the Napa winter shelter to make sure, with legal considerations in mind, that the homeless residents there have somewhere to go. The residents will also be provided with private storage, through Abode Services, the homeless services provider for Napa County.

Molly Rattigan, the city’s point person on homelessness, said the winter shelter will open on Nov. 21 for residents of the Maxwell Bridge encampment and Nov. 28 for everyone else.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The Bowl has remained relatively clean and clear,” Rattigan said. “It’s the area surrounding it, particularly over by the Hampton Inn and the Maxwell Bridge to the Fosters Freeze that have been rebuilt over the past year.”

The city is required by law to give a 72-hour notice to residents before the encampment clearing commences; they’ll be providing a 13-day notice on Nov. 15. During the time before the cleanup, Rattigan said, homeless services staff will work to figure out who lives in the encampment and who hangs out there, in preparation for the cleanup on Nov. 28.

Also similar to last year’s cleanup, the city is leading the effort, with the collaboration of property ownership interests in the area. That includes CalTrans, which historically has cleared Maxwell Bridge encampments several times, but has not consistently kept the area clear. The city’s cleanup will make way for a pilot program they’re working on with CalTrans to be able to enter their property and provide services to homeless residents instead of relying on CalTrans to manage the property.

Rattigan noted that the city’s priority is helping the people in the encampments. To the city, she said, that means bringing them in out of the dropping temperatures and rain, in part because doing so brings them into engagement with homeless service programs, which theoretically brings them into the process of being housed in a permanent supportive housing unit.

City Manager Steve Potter also said complaints from city residents about homelessness have been increasing throughout the city, especially in areas near the Maxwell Bridge.

“The community, their sentiment has changed,” Potter said. “They want us, the city, to take action.”

Rattigan added that the city takes public safety in mind when deciding whether to clear an encampment. In the last 90 days or so, she said, there have been 28 calls for fire or emergency medical services from that area, with five involving an actual fire. Additionally, four sexual assaults have been reported in the area in the past 30 days, and police are often called to the area to generally address issues, Rattigan said.

Rattigan also noted that the city’s intent is to eventually bring all encampment residents indoors, but the city doesn’t have the bed capacity available to legally justify clearing all the encampments for that purpose.

Rattigan noted that roughly 100 new units of permanent supportive housing — from the Valley Lodge Apartments and Heritage House projects — will become available specifically for homeless residents next year, including a few residents currently living in the Maxwell Bridge encampments The city is also continuing to pursue state opportunities to fund such housing and homeless response efforts.

“We realize we can’t close and clear everything right now, all at once, but our ultimate goal is to eventually close and clear and have people indoors, and accessing the space and programs that are available” Rattigan said.