City of Napa plants trees at Las Flores Park in celebration of Arbor Day

City of Napa Parks and Recreation staff gathered on an overcast Thursday morning to plant 36 juvenile trees at Las Flores Park, in celebration of Arbor Day.

The new trees — planted over the course of two hours near the tennis and pickleball courts at the Las Flores Community Center as well as an area of Las Flores Drive where trees had been removed for a sidewalk renovation and other infrastructure work — were a mix of Chinese pistache, Japanese maple, and Crimson King maple, according to John “Woody” Hedderman, the city of Napa’s Urban Forestry Supervisor.

Arbor Day is celebrated nationally on the final Friday of April. But the city of Napa typically moves forward with its annual tree planting ceremony and celebrate the day later in the year because it’s a better time for tree planting, according to Jeff Gittings, the city’s Parks and Urban Forestry Manager. There are about 60,000 trees in city limits, Gittings has previously said.

All in all, the Thursday planting event parked the city’s 32nd Arbor Day and 31st year as a Tree City USA. To be designated as such by the National Arbor Day Foundation, cities need to spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, have a community tree ordinance, maintain a tree board or department and celebrate Arbor Day annually.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thursday celebration was the third staff-only event in a row. Last year, staff used forklifts to plant five 48-inch Chinese elm trees at Playground Fantástico. In 2020, staff planted three similarly-sized Chinese elms in Lake Park. The city estimates that a total of over 800 trees have been planted as part of the Arbor Day celebrations held since 1990.

Typically, in pre-pandemic years, members of the public would take part in the tree-planting ceremony. No members of the public were present at the Thursday event. Councilmember Liz Alessio, Mayor Scott Sedgley, Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory commissioner Kevin Hansen and Parks and Recreation director Breyana Brandt, hired in September, took part in the planting.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to celebrate our trees,” Brandt said. “We’re looking forward to the 2023 communitywide Arbor Day celebration.”

Hansen, who was presented a council proclamation honoring Arbor Day at a Tuesday Napa City Council meeting, noted at the meeting that trees help tamp down on heat generated by the sun, give residents an intangible healthy feeling and take carbon out of the air.

“They are the hedge against climate change,” Hansen said. “So we want to have as many trees as possible, in a very healthy state.”