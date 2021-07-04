City of Napa ponders steps to improve support, re-housing for homeless population

Napa city officials may be wary of proclaiming a way to “solve” the problem of homelessness. But in a recent discussion before the City Council, the city's newly appointed point person on the subject encouraged fresh thinking on overseeing encampments and smoothing the path back to housing.
Ideas such as creating designated places for safe camping, and safety rules for what homeless colonies form, joined more ambitious but costly goals like increased construction of fixed shelters and long-term affordable housing in the menu of strategies presented recently by Molly Rattigan, whom the city hired this year as assistant to City Manager Steve Potter for her background in coordinating support services to Napa County’s homeless community.
Rattigan, who served as Napa County’s deputy executive officer before joining the city government in April, led the June presentation to the City Council about possible new directions in how the community aids its unhoused – and detailed how city and county coped with the special roadblocks thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.
The discussion played out amid the end of temporary policies that cut the capacity of Napa’s main shelter on Gasser Drive to slow the spread of COVID-19, while moving other homeless people to hotel rooms in a state-sponsored program to protect medically vulnerable people from contracting the virus. (Of nearly 80 people so housed, 50 eventually found permanent housing and 10 moved into transitional housing, according to Rattigan.)
Meanwhile, Napa has faced neighbor opposition to the Heritage House supportive-housing complex the city approved last year at the site of a defunct retirement home, and has endured mounting complaints about the number of encampments forming in the city, including the “Bowl” west of the South Napa Century Center.
Among the ideas Rattigan floated was creating a “safe camping, safe parking” zone stocked with toilets, showers, and waste management, to minimize threats to public health and allow city and county to concentrate social services in one place – an approach followed by larger West Coast cities including Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle.
Another possibility, similar to a plan pursued in Santa Cruz, would avoid marking a legal encampment area but instead would set camping and parking rules for wherever unhoused people pitch camp. Rattigan described such a rule package as a form of de facto “zoning” to reduce various hazards by, for instance, banning the use of lumber and scrap wood in shelters to lower the risk of fires.
Still another possibility is a diversion program aiming to shift the burden of overseeing transients from government social services by reconnecting them to willing family members and friends, a step with the potential to house some of the homeless more quickly.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
Adding to the urgency for finding new solutions, Rattigan added, is a newly heightened concern this year – the statewide drought that has raised the risk of an encampment accident triggering a major fire in already parched vegetation.
“We’re very concerned about those fires,” she told council members. “We’re very concerned about fire conditions, particularly in a drought season. And we’re very concerned about encampments that are near homes and structures. So with fire season upon us, we’re looking at that as an immediate priority to see what we can do.”
City staff also updated the council on the progress toward two residential projects aimed at the unsheltered.
Burbank Housing, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit developer of affordable housing, purchased an eight-unit complex on Adrian Street in Napa for conversion to house currently homeless Napans. The project draws on $2.1 million of state funds provided by the Homekey program, which is aimed at housing rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, the already approved Heritage House on Valle Verde Drive – which would include 33 single-room units reserved for chronically homeless and mentally ill people – remains paused as its planners await the remaining funding, including an application for tax credits later this summer.
Two statistics from a city-sponsored survey on housing and homelessness hint at the difficulty of finding places to create affordable or supportive housing, Rattigan told the council. While 72% of the 608 people surveyed in May supported increasing Napa’s low-income housing supply, that figure dropped to 52% when residents were asked if they would back such projects in their own neighborhoods.
The winter shelter has been open continuously for the last year and a half. Ahead of its closure June 15, Napa County says it is working to relocate shelter residents.
Whatever paths Napa city, county, and their contracted shelter operator and service provider Abode Services eventually take appeared far overdue to some of the seven letter-writers who commented during the June forum, including some who alleged the city is allowing RV owners and other unhoused people to degrade the quality of life for those living in south Napa’s River Park area.
“We are tired of policing our own neighborhood, calling the city over and over again only to get a head pat to pacify us,” wrote Diane Brown, describing drinking, drug use and human waste near Cabot Way, as well as constant re-parking of RVs to evade city red-tag warnings. “The city tells us that the homeless have rights. What about our rights? We are voters and taxpayers who deserve to have our concerns and problems dealt with.”
Napa County’s annual point-in-time census of unsheltered people was canceled in January due to COVID-19 concerns, but Brandon Gardner, Napa Police’s liaison to the homeless community, described a growing number of transients over the past year and a half.
“The folks that were couch-surfing or hanging out or not really paying their way suffered the most from COVID, and a lot of them ended up out in the field. Therefore our numbers are up,” he said. “We’re probably at the highest I’ve seen (in) my 15 years. It’s at one of the highest levels I’ve seen on the street right now, typically in cars and RVs.”
The county’s most recent one-day snapshot in January 2020 recorded 464 homeless people, up 44% from the year before. County officials have said the increase was mainly the result of throwing a wider net than before, with surveyors focusing on the whole county rather than just known hot spots in their count of people sleeping in shelters, campers, cars, tents, or on the street.
