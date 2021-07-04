City of Napa ponders steps to improve support, re-housing for homeless population

Napa County working with winter shelter residents to find 'housing opportunities' The winter shelter has been open continuously for the last year and a half. Ahead of its closure June 15, Napa County says it is working to relocate shelter residents.

Whatever paths Napa city, county, and their contracted shelter operator and service provider Abode Services eventually take appeared far overdue to some of the seven letter-writers who commented during the June forum, including some who alleged the city is allowing RV owners and other unhoused people to degrade the quality of life for those living in south Napa’s River Park area.

“We are tired of policing our own neighborhood, calling the city over and over again only to get a head pat to pacify us,” wrote Diane Brown, describing drinking, drug use and human waste near Cabot Way, as well as constant re-parking of RVs to evade city red-tag warnings. “The city tells us that the homeless have rights. What about our rights? We are voters and taxpayers who deserve to have our concerns and problems dealt with.”

Napa County’s annual point-in-time census of unsheltered people was canceled in January due to COVID-19 concerns, but Brandon Gardner, Napa Police’s liaison to the homeless community, described a growing number of transients over the past year and a half.