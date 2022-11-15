City of Napa pursues legal action to abate Jefferson Street problem house

The city of Napa is seeking a legal solution to clean up or clear a dilapidated, suspected drug house on Jefferson Street that’s long been the source of neighbor complaints and a hot spot for police calls.

On Oct. 28, Napa filed a legal petition in an attempt to force the abatement of the house at 3558 Jefferson St., which the city alleges is a public nuisance and violates numerous state and local ordinances.

The legal action comes after the city’s code enforcement process — which has involved several inspections and compliance orders to owner J. Fernando A. Medina over the past year — failed to garner much change in the conditions at the house, according to court documents.

“Enforcement efforts to date have not provided a long-term solution due to the Owner being unable or unwilling to provide basic maintenance on his property,” the city states in the court records.

The city is also suing a number of unnamed people — the city doesn’t currently know their names, court documents say — that it alleges are in part responsible for “the unlawful, dangerous, and substandard conditions on the Property.”

To solve the problems presented by the house, Napa is asking the court to appoint a receiver to either rehabilitate the property, or demolish it if rehabilitation proves uneconomical. The city is also asking the court to grant the receiver and the city a first-priority lien on the property to recoup the various costs associated with taking action on the house.

Medina didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment via a phone number associated with him. A person who came out of the Jefferson Street house on Tuesday and declined to identify themselves said Medina was sleeping and unavailable to talk.

Medina is also the subject of a criminal case filed on Aug. 30. In that case, he’s been charged with a felony allegation of maintaining a place for selling methamphetamine and two misdemeanor allegations related to possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the abatement petition the city filed in Napa County Superior Court, the Jefferson Street house has featured substandard building and nuisance conditions since at least July 2021. The documents note that, according to the neighbors, “conditions at the property have deteriorated since 2020 and have gotten worse since approximately March 2022.”

Napa Police has also responded to 74 calls for service connected to the property this year. That includes 15 disturbing-the-peace events, 17 calls for vehicle and pedestrian traffic and patrol checks — which often indicate narcotics activity, according to the documents — and seven calls related to reports of shots fired, or the sound of gunshots.

The court documents detail city efforts to inspect the property and order Medina to improve it to conform to code multiple times. The documents also note that neighbors have complained numerous times to the city about criminal activity on or near the property; that the house's roof is damaged and tarped; that foul-smelling garbage and debris that attract vermin are piled around the property; and that unknown occupants are “living, bathing, urinating in the backyard.”

As a result, the city’s code enforcement officers have investigated the property multiple times. A code enforcement case was brought against the property in July 2021 for “an RV in the setback, sewage tampering, noise, roof issues and raw sewage in the front yard.” The RV and sewage issues were ultimately corrected, after officers served Medina with multiple compliance orders and an administrative citation.

Court records note that the case was closed without appropriate resolution in the winter of 2021-22 because the city’s two code enforcement officers retired. A new code enforcement case was opened in 2022 because of the ongoing complaints, the documents say.

On June 9 this year, city code enforcement officers visited the property to assess it, but left after feeling uncomfortable when seven people slowly surrounded them, the documents say. While there, they “observed the roof in disrepair, and an extensive solid waste accumulation on the exterior of the property.”

Code enforcement inspected the property on June 29 with officers from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau who were conducting a probation search of Medina. (That search resulted in the later criminal case against Medina.)

The code enforcement officers “observed an unfinished roof, holes in the ceiling, mold, damaged bathrooms with at least one toilet missing, accumulation of solid waste, and odors from the backyard that appeared to be from tenants disposing of their waste in the backyard,” the documents say, and subsequently issued an order for Medina to bring the property into compliance with city code.

Code enforcement then provided a free 20-yard trash bin to Medina so he could clean up the property. Two trash bins were filled and picked up, but code enforcement didn’t find any additional work had been completed to fulfill the compliance order.

Code enforcement again inspected the property on Aug. 11 with the city’s chief building official and fire marshal present. The found several more city and state code violations, and issued a compliance order on Sept. 6.

The city’s utilities department issued a separate compliance order on Sept. 12 for Medina’s failure to pay for the city’s mandated garbage, recycling and composting service. (The house doesn’t have water or trash services, owing to a failure to pay for those services, the court documents say.)

Neighbors have consistently complained about the property, and suspect that occupants are committing criminal activity, the documents say. Several neighbors showed up at multiple Napa City Council meetings in October to ask the city to take action on the house.

The property was also the site of two pit bull attacks, the court records state. The first was on a neighbor’s dog and occurred in the presence of Medina in June, the documents say. And the dog bit a person a few nights later; Napa County animal control removed the dog after the second bite.

“The Owner appeared intoxicated, began punching and pulling at the dog being attacked and shouted profanities at the owner of the dog while she was screaming in for help,” the documents say. “A second dog bite occurred a few nights later; this time the dog bit a person.

With no action on the enforcement orders — and continued complaints from the nearby neighbors — the city chose to pursue the legal action, according to the court documents.

“The City’s efforts to abate the Property violations and bring about compliance have proven futile. The dangerous conditions created by the Property will also only worsen absent court intervention because the Owner is unable or unwilling to maintain his property in a safe manner. Therefore, the appointment of a receiver is needed to immediately cure the nuisance and substandard conditions at the Property,” says the city’s memorandum of points.