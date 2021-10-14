City of Napa pushes forward with homeless encampment cleanups

That’s in addition to the over 100 yards of material removed — including about 60 propane tanks and roughly six dumpsters of garbage — as a result of the first Kennedy Park cleanup in August.

These recent cleanup efforts don’t involve disrupting homeless residents living in the area or doing anything to disturb dwellings, Rattigan said. The city gives at least a 72 hour courtesy notice that the cleanup crews will be working in the area.

In August, the signs posted at the Kennedy Park encampment informed residents of the “community clean-up day” and asked them to pile up items they’d like to see removed.

“If we ever got to a place where we were removing a camp, the notice would look a little different and definitely have to be 72-hours’ notice, unless it was a critical life and safety issue,” Rattigan said.

Rattigan also said a tremendous amount of effort goes into the city’s cleanup efforts. Even though a contractor — Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc. — handles much of the actual trash removal, the cleanup process effort involves members of the city’s parks, public works and police departments, she said.

