City of Napa readies for a double-birthday bash

Napa gets the chance to celebrate two major birthdays this year — the 175th of its founding as a town and the 150th of its incorporation as a city.

It’s a demisemiseptcentennial and a sesquicentennial combined, a double dose of auspicious anniversaries marked by big words. And, while details are to come, Napa plans to have a big bash.

“We want to do this right,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said.

Well, at least for the 175th anniversary of the town’s founding. That milestone looks to overshadow the 150th anniversary of cityhood.

The Downtown Napa Association is spearheading the proceedings, with Visit Napa Valley involved. Former Mayor Jill Techel is the honorary chairperson.

Plans include a dinner for 300 people spread down First Street in June and a family day in Oxbow Commons park in September with such old-fashioned games as three-legged racing. It will be a year-long party.

“It’s a big deal,” said Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association.

To be sure, not every historical account gives 1847 as the year Napa was founded. A few outliers say early 1848. But the Napa County Historical Society —which will be participating in the celebration — and the city of Napa both say 1847.

As Napa celebrates its birthday, it will no doubt remember its father and founder, Nathan Coombs. His various obituaries tell his story.

It began with a man and a map

Coombs was born in Massachusetts in 1826 and came to California in 1843 at age 17. He came to Napa Valley shortly thereafter and by 1847 had obtained land for the future town of Napa, which he laid out. He initially worked with Capt. John Grigsby on the undertaking.

Coombs at the time would have been about 21 years old.

If Napa has a birth certificate, it’s the map that Coombs had made. This hand-drawn sketch shows “Nappa City” along a bend in “Nappa Creek,” which today is known as Napa River.

"City" might be misleading. The map shows only six blocks of Main Street and short cross streets, a hamlet at best. And, of course, at this point, no buildings existed.

Coombs went on to represent Napa in the state Assembly as a Republican and gain fame for raising horses. During the Civil War, the staunch Union backer was captain of the local Washington Light Artillery.

“A strong partisan, he was an uncompromising defender of any cause he espoused, and he always stood firmly by his friends,” the Daily Alta California reported.

Which means, as an obituary in the Napa County Record acknowledged, he had a personality that also made enemies.

“He was unsparing to those whom he opposed — and he was nurturing to those he loved,” the paper said.

Coombs died on Dec. 27, 1877 at age 51 in his home near Napa called “The Willows” after being bedridden with consumption for several months. City flags flew at half-mast.

A pioneer town evolves

As for the town he founded, Napa began taking shape quickly after 1847, as various accounts from that era indicate.

A traveler in the March 8, 1848, Californian newspaper described a Napa Valley with several flour mills and a number of families settled there and lands held under Spanish claims. The person also reported some breaking news.

“A small town has recently been laid out at the Nappa Creek embarcadero by Messrs. Grigsby and Combs (sic), this will no doubt make a flourishing place, it will command the entire trade of Nappa Valley,” the traveler wrote.

Capt. Phelps brought his schooner to the area and looked at how farmers shipped their products to market. His report elicited an enthusiastic response in the Feb. 12, 1848, The California Star.

“We are informed that a town survey has lately been completed and a town in actual progress at the Embacadera of Napa,” the paper reported. “It cannot be doubted but this, or some site nearby, will form a prominent commercial point in these bays.”

Anyone with enough money could get in on the action.

“Lots in the new town of Napa, situated at the lower landing, can be had upon application to Joseph P. Thompson or Mellus, Howard and Co.,” the June 28, 1849, Alta California reported.

The book 1881 "History of Napa and Lake Counties" describes the early growth of the town. John Trubody in 1848 mowed the entire townsite, which was covered in wild oats. He sold the hay to the government.

Harrison Pierce constructed the first building in May 1848, a saloon that was one-and-a-half stories tall. But, if the book is accurate and not passing on pioneer-era tall tales, this was an inauspicious start to the town's growth.

"When Pierce came to erect his building, he got bewildered amid the forest of newly planted surveyor stakes and planted the structure in the middle of Main Street," the book said.

He discovered the mistake after the building was nearly complete, with only the rafters remaining to be put on. Napa's first building was moved out of the street and to the correct site.

This happened shortly after gold had been discovered at Sutter's Mill in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Pierce joined several other men in a gold rush and left Napa's first building empty, having never opened as a saloon.

Pierce returned to Napa after the summer, found his building as he left it, and opened the Empire Saloon, "a place well remembered by all old pioneers," the books said.

Jump to 1872. Napa had about 2,000 residents. A new bank was among 62 buildings being built. A renovated Napa Hotel featured parlors and dining rooms and a stable with carriages and horses.

The town of Napa was called Napa City and had been from the start. But on March 23, 1872, it became an incorporated city in the official sense.

As early as 1868, the Napa Register had been calling for cityhood. It described the streets and sidewalks "abominable" and saw incorporation as a way to address the issue.

"The population is becoming numerous enough to warrant this, and some system of street improvement is needed, that can be reached through a local government," the paper said.

Here’s the birth certificate for cityhood — “An Act to Incorporate the Town of the City of Napa” passed by the state Senate and Assembly on March 23, 1872.

Napa was to have an elected Board of Trustees, marshal, and assessor, as well as an appointed city clerk and treasurer. The marshal’s duties included collecting city taxes.

Among the powers listed for the city was one that sounds familiar in this COVID-19 age — preventing the introduction and spreading of disease. Other powers included establishing a drainage system, laying out sidewalks and streets and taxing properties in front of sidewalks half the cost.

“The Board of Trustees of said town shall not have the power to incur any expense exceeding $1,000 unless there be money in the treasury to pay the same,” the legislation said.

That’s no huge amount, even considering inflation. It would equal about $22,000 in today’s dollars.

Napa in 1997 marked the 150th birthday of its founding with such events as “A Taste of Napa Valley” in downtown on Labor Day.

“We really used that event to shout to the Bay Area and beyond, to say, ‘Napa is here and there is a lot going on. There has been a lot going on,’ ” Craig Smith said recently, recalling that bash.

But downtown Napa was a different place then, back when a motel was a major stopover as opposed to the Archer and Andaz and Napa River Inn. It is far better known among tourists today.

Craig Smith, paraphrasing Techel, said the 1997 events were partly focused on letting the region know about the city of Napa. This time, with that recognition far more secure, it’s just about celebrating.

The celebrating doesn’t have to end with this year. In 1874, the incorporated Town of the City of Napa was reincorporated by the state as the less cumbersome The City of Napa.

No one is preparing to mark what is at best a footnote of a sesquicentennial two years from now. But the chance exists if there are any exceptionally hardcore civic party-hearties who just can’t get enough this year.

Meanwhile, American Canyon this year will mark its 30th anniversary as a city. But that is another story...

