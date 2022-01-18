 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Napa reallocating unspent CARES Act funding

Napa City Hall

Napa City Hall. 

 Howard Yune, Register

Federal funds assigned to the city of Napa to help beat back the COVID-19 pandemic are once again available after going unspent in 2021.

The city is currently looking to reallocate an estimated $200,000 in unspent Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding.

The city also opened up applications for its normal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and estimates that $600,000 will be available this year. CDBG funds, assigned by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), are intended to be used to improve community housing needs and expand economic opportunities for lower- to moderate-income people.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act remainder largely comes from unspent funding allocated to the city’s microenterprise business grant program, which had retained at least $200,000 of an originally assigned $335,000 by December last year.

According to assistant housing manager Stephanie Gaul, 23 local businesses received financial assistance from the microenterprise grant program, up to a maximum of $5,000 per business.

The reallocated funding is restricted to nonprofit and governmental agencies, specifically for programs or projects that address the “prevention of, preparation for and response to COVID-19,” according to a city notice.

That puts it in line with requirements for spending money from the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus sent out by the federal government to agencies across the country in 2020.

The city received $1.1 million in CDBG CARES Act funding and allocated most of it — about $711,000 — to support public services, such as rental assistance, food and meal programs, fair housing, safe shelter, and childcare subsidies.

Notably, the CARES Act funds were supposed to have been spent by Dec. 31. The reallocation is only possible because HUD extended the city’s expenditure deadline, Gaul said.

Last year, much of the city’s normal CDGB funds were allocated to the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program; the program gave out roughly $287,000 in loans and grants to assist 12 households, according to past reporting. Additionally, 100,000 was assigned to reroof an affordable housing property and $25,000 went to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades for the city’s Senior Activity Center.

This year, the city is prioritizing housing rehabilitation; emergency shelter services; outreach and referral for Latino residents; fair housing activities; services for children aging out of foster care; nonprofit capital improvement projects and in-fill sidewalks in low-income neighborhoods with the normal CDBG funding, according to the city notice.

Applications — due by Feb. 8 for both normal CDBG and CARES Act funds— are set to be reviewed by the city’s CDBG Citizens’ Advisory Committee in March, and then will be considered and approved by the Napa City Council in May, the notice says.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

