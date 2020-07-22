City of Napa receives $975,000 from feds for COVID-19 expenses

Napa announced that it had received $975,000 in CARES Act funding to support COVID-19-related costs.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved a spending plan for the grants from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Funds will be focused on providing public assistance to the local economically impacted community members, business community, as well as internal city operations to improve the safe and efficient workspaces of employees.
“These funds offer the City of Napa a much-needed opportunity to assist residents, local businesses and staff health concerns,” Napa City Manager Steve Potter said in a news release.
“While the funds will not make up for the revenues that have been lost due to coronavirus, they will allow us to improve safety for our staff and the public in our facilities and to address equipment needed to effectively work remotely. As the realities of our situation evolve, we are doing everything we can to adapt and continue providing the high-quality service our residents expect from us.”
Funds from the CARES Act are bound to specific expense restrictions and therefore must be used for specific purposes and in a predetermined time frame. CARES Act funds will be distributed monthly throughout the summer and into fall, with the final payment expected in October. Funds must be spent by December.
The City Council approved the following distribution plan for the funds: $25,000 in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related cleaning/sanitation supplies, $50,000 to assist in communication outreach , $100,000 grant to eviction avoidance program (to supplement existing funds, $100,000 to grant program for local businesses to assist in purchases of COVID-19 related supplies and/or business interruption costs, $250,000 for staff equipment for longer-term work-from-home scenarios and $450,000 for technological upgrades to online security and project tracking software.
“We are pleased that we will be able provide additional funding to help tenants and small businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis and also improve customer service delivery online through technology,” Mayor Jill Techel said.
