City of Napa receives $975,000 from feds for COVID-19 expenses

Napa announced that it had received $975,000 in CARES Act funding to support COVID-19-related costs.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a spending plan for the grants from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Funds will be focused on providing public assistance to the local economically impacted community members, business community, as well as internal city operations to improve the safe and efficient workspaces of employees.

“These funds offer the City of Napa a much-needed opportunity to assist residents, local businesses and staff health concerns,” Napa City Manager Steve Potter said in a news release.

“While the funds will not make up for the revenues that have been lost due to coronavirus, they will allow us to improve safety for our staff and the public in our facilities and to address equipment needed to effectively work remotely. As the realities of our situation evolve, we are doing everything we can to adapt and continue providing the high-quality service our residents expect from us.”