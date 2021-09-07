City of Napa report details city spending to support local housing needs

Taking on housing-related challenges in Napa is costly. Whether it’s funding homeless shelter services, domestic violence shelter counseling, rental housing rehabilitation or anything else connected to housing instability, the city of Napa pours hundreds of thousands of dollars each year into several categories of supportive service.
And, with job losses, sudden drops in income and housing instability intensified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for services — including rental assistance, meals and child care — has become further pronounced over the past year and a half.
One major source of the city’s regular funding for supportive services is Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), a source of federal funding which is intended to be used for community housing needs and to expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people, according to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development website.
The city’s allocation of CDBG funds for roughly the past year is detailed in the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) approved by the Napa City Council on Tuesday. The CAPER is measured against a city planning document known as the Consolidated Plan, which sets funding goals for five years. But this year’s report makes it clear that the past year differed from most years because of the pandemic and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
“Many of you know this to be the year we deployed $1 million in CARES funding,” said assistant housing manager Stephanie Gaul at a CDBG committee meeting last week. “It was a very busy year for us.”
Napa received two tranches of CARES Act funding, totaling about $1.1 million, according to the report. For normal CDBG entitlement funds, Napa was allocated $590,356 by HUD and gave out $473,610. The city also had access to an additional $285,702 in revolving loan program income — which HUD defines as gross income generated from the use of CDBG funds, regardless of when those funds were given out.
Gaul said at a recent CDBG committee meeting that some of the highlights of block grant spending this past year include: giving Napa homeless services provider Abode Services about $55,000 for operation of the South Napa Shelter; funding NEWS about $25,000 for domestic violence shelter bilingual counseling services; giving Fair Housing Napa Valley about $13,000 for running landlord-tenant mediation as well as fair housing education and outreach; and giving about $7,300 for operations at the Catholic Charities’ Rainbow House transitional housing program.
“We definitely wanted to highlight in our narrative of the CAPER exactly what those dollars did do,” Gaul said. “Recipients and nonprofits in general are just busy getting things done.”
Some parts of the report note the many barriers that are in the way of achieving intended outcomes. For example, the report talks about wildfires in Napa County, noting that wildfires in recent years destroyed about 2% of the county housing stock. The report also mentions rising home prices, the high cost of rent and the city’s low rental vacancy rate.
“Napa has historically been one of the least affordable housing markets in the state and country,” the report says. “The City has the largest housing inventory of all cities in the county, and displaced residents often seek housing in Napa. The strain on housing stock has displaced lower-income tenants.”
But most of the report is focused, in great detail, on the city's various efforts to tackle the local housing crisis and support low-income people and families.
Through the CDBG funds, the city provided about $100,000 to reroof an affordable housing property in the city and $25,000 for ADA updates at the Senior Activity Center.
The remaining balance, $631,112, was allocated to the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program, and that program then gave out roughly $287,000 in loans and grants to assist 12 households, according to the document.
Using the CARES Act, about $711,000 was deployed for public services — fair housing services, rental assistance, food and meal programs, safe shelter and childcare subsidies — with $282,000 being ultimately expended, according to the report. An additional $335,000 in CARES funding was allocated to a microenterprise program; five businesses were awarded $5,000 grants as a result.
The remaining CARES Act funding is expected to be used up by the end of December this year, according to the report.
The report also goes into detail about Napa’s housing market and many of the city’s various ongoing efforts to assist homeless people or those who are at risk of homelessness.
According to the report, 29 non-homeless households were provided affordable housing units last year and 29 households received rehab of existing units. Additionally, the report says, 42 households were assisted with tenant-based rental assistance, five new affordable rental units were created, 10 households were assisted with first time homebuyer loans and $350,000 in CARES funding was provided to Napa Valley Community Foundation for emergency financial assistance for those impacted by the pandemic.
