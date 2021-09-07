City of Napa report details city spending to support local housing needs

“We definitely wanted to highlight in our narrative of the CAPER exactly what those dollars did do,” Gaul said. “Recipients and nonprofits in general are just busy getting things done.”

Some parts of the report note the many barriers that are in the way of achieving intended outcomes. For example, the report talks about wildfires in Napa County, noting that wildfires in recent years destroyed about 2% of the county housing stock. The report also mentions rising home prices, the high cost of rent and the city’s low rental vacancy rate.

“Napa has historically been one of the least affordable housing markets in the state and country,” the report says. “The City has the largest housing inventory of all cities in the county, and displaced residents often seek housing in Napa. The strain on housing stock has displaced lower-income tenants.”

But most of the report is focused, in great detail, on the city's various efforts to tackle the local housing crisis and support low-income people and families.

Through the CDBG funds, the city provided about $100,000 to reroof an affordable housing property in the city and $25,000 for ADA updates at the Senior Activity Center.